Tom Vitale Seeks Spousal Support — What’s His Net Worth?

In a Los Angeles superior court in June, Vitale filed to receive spousal support from Bertinelli. According to OK! Magazine, Vitale is requesting $50,000 per month as well as $200,000 to cover his legal fees. Apparently, his legal team argues that she can well afford that level of support. Vitale’s expired investment industry license may play a role in the proceedings as well, as he claims he needs her money to get by.