Todd Hoffman’s Wealth Doesn’t Come From Pepsi but His Businesses and Investments

The four-part Netflix series, "" has reawakened interest in the quirky case, where Todd Hoffman and John Leonard challenged Pepsi's company for a $23 million Harrier jet. The ad vaguely and jokingly implied they would give away a series of prizes, a jet listed among them in exchange for 7 million Pepsi labels. The pair took the offer as legitimate and pursued legal action to get their high-powered prize.

To get that many labels, they would need $700,000 to "technically" earn the amount needed for the jet. Hoffman was not only the financial backing behind the plot but Leonard's good friend well before the Pepsi case. Once again, Todd Hoffman is back in the spotlight thanks to the Netflix series, which has left viewers wondering where Hoffman is now and how much is his net worth.

We've done the research, and it's pretty impressive.