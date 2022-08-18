Tammi Kroll's Salary Might Get a Boost as Gravity Payments' New CEO

Gravity Payments has been run a bit differently from most corporations, with Price famously upping all employees’ minimum salaries to $70,000 in 2015. In 2020, both Price and Kroll agreed to forego their entire salaries in response to employees agreeing to take a 20 percent pay cut. As the coronavirus shuttered many small businesses that were the backbone of Gravity’s revenue, Price said the decision helped the company avert layoffs.