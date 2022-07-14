What Happened to Richard Simmons? Fitness Guru Prefers the Quiet Life Now

Amid the things he experienced, it made sense when Simmons fled from the public eye but some people think it's deeper than that. According to The Washington Post, Simmons' publicist said, "He is simply willingly living his life outside the public eye." Simmons also said, "I just sort of wanted to be a little bit of a loner for a while. Right now, I just want to sort of take care of me." Good for you, Simmons!