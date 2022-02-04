Diet Company Weight Watchers Has Changed Hands Many Times

Then came a name change (WW) and a new CEO, with Mindy Grossman taking on the role in 2017. She led the charge to rebrand Weight Watchers to suit a population tired of stressing their bodies to lose weight, stating with the announcement of the change that “we believe [in] the most WW and Wellness that Works for the long-term relevance and performance as a brand is the right thing to do. We are not giving up our leadership in a healthy weight loss.”