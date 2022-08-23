Market Realist
Home > Net Worth
Richard Rawlings
Source: Getty Images

‘Fast N’ Loud’ Host Richard Rawlings Has a Net Worth in the Millions

Robin Hill-Gray - Author
By

Aug. 23 2022, Published 9:55 a.m. ET

Fans of all things cars are likely familiar with Fast N' Loud host Richard Rawlings. Does Rawlings's net worth match his fame?

Article continues below advertisement

Though Rawlings's main interest has been automotive, he's also ventured into the reality TV and restaurant businesses.

Richard Rawlings has always been interested in cars

Rawlings, born in Fort Worth, Texas, was raised by a father who loved cars. Throughout his childhood, Rawlings spent a lot of time with his dad going to car shows and learning how to build and deconstruct cars. When Rawlings hit his early teens, he purchased his first car, a 1974 Mercury Comet. And by the time he reached highschool, he bought a third car—a 1977 Bandit Trans Am. Rawlings's main motivation for working in his teens and early adulthood was to fund his car hobby.

Article continues below advertisement
gettyimages
Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

After graduating from highschool, Rawlings hit the ground running. He started a print and advertising company in 1999, Lincoln Press. In the same year, he married for a second time to Suzanne Marie Mergele. And in 2002, Rawlings created another company, Gas Monkey Garage. The Dallas-based company took most of Rawlings's attention after he sold Lincoln Press in 2004, and it soon became a focal point of Fast N' Loud.

Article continues below advertisement

(Rawlings is quite literally a die-hard when it comes to cars. He found himself a victim of attempted carjacking when someone tried to steal his car, a 1965 Mustang Fastback. The attempt almost proved fatal, with Rawlings taking a bullet while fending off the assailant.)

Richard Rawlings's career includes TV

Rawlings soon had another career as a TV personality. In the Fast N' Loud series, Rawlings searches for debilitated cars, restores them, and then makes a profit from selling them. He then became a host for another show on the Discovery Channel, Garage Rehab. With a similar premise to Fast N' Loud, Garage Rehab comprises Rawlings restoring and remodeling struggling body and automotive shops. The show aired for the first time in 2017

Article continues below advertisement

Rawlings has expanded his reach into hospitality as well, creating a Gas Monkey Garage Bar and Grill in northwest Dallas, and a second location at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in 2014. It wasn't without hiccups, though—he also created a standalone restaurant, Richard Rawlings Garage, that opened in 2016 but shut down in 2019.

Richard Rawlings

TV personality

Net worth: 18,000,000

Richard Rawlings is a car enthusiast, author, restauranteur, and TV personality.

Birthdate: March 30, 1969

Birthplace: Fort Worth, Texas

Education: Eastern Hills High School

Spouses: Karen K Grames (1993–1994), Suzanne Marie Mergele (1999–2009, 2015–2019), Katerina Rawlings (2020–present)

Richard Rawlings's net worth is in the millions

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Richard Rawlings has quite the financial cushion, to the tune of $18 million. Given his 300+ episode run on Fast N' Loud and his business ventures, that's not surprising.

Advertisement

Latest Net Worth News and Updates

    Market Realist Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.