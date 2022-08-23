‘Fast N’ Loud’ Host Richard Rawlings Has a Net Worth in the Millions

Rawlings, born in Fort Worth, Texas, was raised by a father who loved cars. Throughout his childhood, Rawlings spent a lot of time with his dad going to car shows and learning how to build and deconstruct cars. When Rawlings hit his early teens, he purchased his first car, a 1974 Mercury Comet. And by the time he reached highschool, he bought a third car—a 1977 Bandit Trans Am. Rawlings's main motivation for working in his teens and early adulthood was to fund his car hobby.