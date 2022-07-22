Actor Paul Newman Had a Net Worth in the Millions When He Passed

The will had a "no contest clause," which dictated that if anyone tried to challenge what Newman said he wanted, that person would be cut out of the will. As such, the executors of his estate sold his airplanes and whatever racecars he owned at the time of his death. The money from those sales was put into his estate. Also, Newman's awards were bequeathed to Newman's Own Foundation. His personal property such as art, instruments, and cars, were given to his wife Joanne Woodward.