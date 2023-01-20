Home > Net Worth Source: Netflix 'Bling Empire: New York' Is Here: How Much Are the Stars Worth? By Kathryn Underwood Jan. 20 2023, Published 12:18 p.m. ET

Since Bling Empire premiered on Netflix in January 2021, the show has come out with a total of three seasons. Now in January 2023, a spinoff of the original series has come to the streaming service. Bling Empire: New York will follow an almost entirely new cast of wealthy Asians and Asian Americans. Here's a look at the net worth of the Bling Empire: New York cast.

The new series available to stream on Netflix starting Jan. 20, 2023, stars one of the stars from Bling Empire Season 2 and a set of fresh new faces. The New York cast of Bling Empire includes an investment firm chairman, a medical company's chief growth officer, a jewelry designer, and a journalist, among others.

Stephen Hung — $400 million

Source: Getty Images Stephen Hung

Although it isn't clear how much Netflix pays talent in reality shows, based on public estimates, Stephen Hung is unquestionably the richest cast member. Celebrity Net Worth pegs him at $400 million. According to Bustle, Stephen Hung's parents made their money in real estate. Hung made most of his wealth through his own investment firm. He's known for the Washington Post's 2014 assessment of him as "the world's biggest spender" when he reportedly bought 30 customized Rolls Royce vehicles for $20 million.

Deborah Valdez-Hung — $400 million

Source: Netflix Deborah Valdez-Hung

Stephen Hung's wife, Deborah Valdez-Hung, will also appear in the show. She is a former Mexican supermodel who currently owns a successful modeling agency called Dreamodels.

Dorothy Wang — $10 million

Source: Netflix Dorothy Wang

This cast member is likely the most familiar, at least to fans of Bling Empire. Dorothy Wang appeared in Season 2 of Bling Empire, which took place in Los Angeles. At the end of that season, she announced her plans to move from Los Angeles to New York City, where she's now a cast member of Bling Empire: New York.

Wang's father is billionaire mogul Roger Wang, and she has leveraged that wealth to become a recognized socialite. She also featured in a reality series on E! called Rich Kids of Beverly Hills from 2014 to 2016. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dorothy Wang has amassed a $10 million net worth.

Lynn Ban — $5 million

Source: Getty Images Lynn Ban

According to Netflixlife.com, Rihanna is one of the high-profile fans of Lynn Ban's jewelry line. Other celebrities such as Madonna and Taylor Swift have worn her designs. Ban has a net worth of $5.37 million, per CelebsWeek, and is married to Jett Kain, with one son named Sebastian.

Richard Chang — $3 million

Source: Instagram/@chairman_chang Richard Chang

Richard Chang is one of the stars of the new reality series. He is currently the Chief Growth Officer of Hudson Medical and has an estimated net worth of about $3.24 million, as reported by CelebsWeek.

Blake Abbie — $3 million

Source: Instagram Blake Abbie

Bling Empire: New York star Blake Abbie has held a variety of jobs, primarily in the journalism field. He has also had a few acting roles. The estimates for his net worth vary from $3 million to around $5 million based on his work history and the possibility he inherited some money after his father's death in 2020. Stream Bling Empire: New York on Netflix now.

Tina Leung — $1 million

Source: Netflix Tina Leung