Kerry Sanders Has an Impressive Net Worth Thanks to 32 Years at NBC News By Kelly Corbett Jan. 18 2023, Published 1:04 p.m. ET

If you follow NBC News, you may know a thing or two about beloved correspondent Kerry Sanders. The longtime journalist, who earned himself the nickname "resident superhero," has been with the network since 1991 and has covered a wide range of stories both domestically and internationally. But on Jan. 17, 2023, he sat down with some of his colleagues from Today and broke the devastating news: He was leaving NBC News after 32 years.

During his final episode, he expressed his gratitude toward the network. “I think that I can’t believe that I had this amazing opportunity to join this family,” he said. “I still pinch myself to think that you all welcomed me and that I was a part of this. It’s been a dream come true.”

Why did Kerry Sanders leave 'NBC News'?

It seems Sanders is looking to slow things down in his life and spend more time with his wife, Deborah. While on Today, he explained that over his three decades with NBC, he had the amazing opportunity to report from every state in the U.S., as well as from 65 countries, and even the North Pole. But there was one downside, "I was gone 200 days a year," he said, adding “My wife Deborah has been an amazing supporter."

Sanders explained that during the COVID-19 pandemic, he wasn't going anywhere and he realized just how well he and Deborah are together.

What is Kerry Sanders' net worth?

Although journalism has gotten a bad rep for being underpaid, Sanders seems to have done OK in the money department. His exact net worth is hard to pinpoint as multiple sources have reported different numbers. However, we believe it to be approximately $1.5 million, per Fact Wiki.

Kerry Sanders
Journalist, NBC Correspondent
Net worth: 1,500,000

Birth date: Oct.19, 1960
Birth place: New York, N.Y.
Education: University of South Florida
Spouse: Deborah Sharp (m. 1989)

Given that Sanders decided to retire at age 62, it appears that he was doing well financially because retiring that early may lessen his Social Security benefits. Not to mention, Deborah is a former journalist for USA Today, which has probably also brought in a sizable amount of money for the couple. Sanders and his wife currently reside in South Florida. They don't have any kids.

What were some of Kerry Sanders' biggest achievements?

Kerry first joined the team as a reporter at Miami station, WTVJ, and worked his way up to covering stories all over the world. During his tenure, he was seen reporting from inside a freezer, underwater, and while hanging from a cliff. Basically, Sanders did whatever it took to get the story.

Throughout his career, he reported on a wide range of topics such as natural disasters, political elections, and social issues. He also covered some pretty high-profile events like O.J. Simpson's murder trial, the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the Iraq war, Casey Anthony, and Hurricane Katrina. In 2006, Sanders even snagged an Emmy award for his coverage of Hurricane Katrina the year prior. He has also won a Peabody Journalism Award.

Kerry Sanders reveals having dyslexia helped him be a more passionate journalist.

While chatting with José Díaz-Balart about his successful career on NBC, Sanders revealed one thing that helped him bring continued passion to his on-air stories. "I have challenges reading because of dyslexia and anybody who has ever looked at my script probably understood that 'Kerry can't spell' or 'Kerry's words are sometimes out of order,'" said Sanders. But that actually put him at an advantage.