Jane Curtin's Comedy Career Spans Nearly 50 Years, and She's Worth Millions

Jane Curtin has been an actress and comedian since the 1970s, after dropping out of college to pursue an entertainment career. She is known for her work on Saturday Night Live from 1975–1980, Kate and Allie from 1984–1989, and Third Rock From the Sun from 1996–2001. She has appeared in numerous movies onscreen and as a voice actor.

Birthdate: September 6, 1947

Birthplace: Cambridge, Mass.

Education: AA from Elizabeth Seton Junior College, Northeastern University (no degree)

Spouse: Patrick Lynch

Children: 1