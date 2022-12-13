Imelda Staunton Received a Golden Globe Nomination for 'The Crown'

Harry Potter fans will most likely recognize Staunton as Dolores Umbridge, the antagonist in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix and Harry Potter and the Deadly Hallows - Part 1. Described as one of the most hated characters in the Potter series, Umbridge was the Defence Against the Dark Arts teacher who tried to get Harry expelled from Hogwarts. After her crimes against “Muggle-borns” were exposed, she was imprisoned in Azkaban.