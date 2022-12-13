Imelda Staunton Received a Golden Globe Nomination for 'The Crown'
British actress Imelda Staunton has been nominated for a 2023 Golden Globe for her performance as Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix’s drama series, The Crown.
Staunton took over the role of the late monarch in the fifth season of The Crown. In earlier seasons, the role was played by Claire Foy (seasons 1 and 2) and Olivia Coleman (seasons 3 and 4). Both Foy and Coleman have received Golden Globes for their portrayals of the queen. What's Staunton's net worth? Keep reading for all the details.
What is Imelda Staunton’s net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Staunton has earned a net worth of $10 million in her career as an actress and singer. She first took the stage in grade school plays and studied drama at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA).
Imelda Staunton
British Actress
Net worth: $10 Million
Age: 66
Alma mater: Royal Academy of Dramatic Art
Husband: Jim Carter
Daughter: Bessie Carter
After graduating from RADA in 1976, Staunton’s career started in the theater. Her first film role was in 1986, and television followed in 1993. She has been recognized with awards for her acting abilities throughout her career.
Staunton’s contributions to drama were even recognized by Queen Elizabeth II herself when she was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire in 2006 and Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2016.
Staunton has appeared in many movies, including Much Ado About Nothing (1993), Sense and Sensibility (1995), Shakespeare in Love (1998), Chicken Run (2000), Nanny McFee (2005), Maleficent (2014), and Paddington (2014).
Imelda Staunton played Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter movies.
Harry Potter fans will most likely recognize Staunton as Dolores Umbridge, the antagonist in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix and Harry Potter and the Deadly Hallows - Part 1. Described as one of the most hated characters in the Potter series, Umbridge was the Defence Against the Dark Arts teacher who tried to get Harry expelled from Hogwarts. After her crimes against “Muggle-borns” were exposed, she was imprisoned in Azkaban.
Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter in the movies, recently praised Staunton’s acting abilities in an interview with Showbiz CheatSheet.
“Imelda was one of the people that I always just looked at and went like, ‘You’re so good,’ and it’s so effortless. She will be just chatting away to everyone and having a nice life and day and then able to give an incredibly terrifying or intense performance,” Radcliffe said about his co-star.
Staunton plays Queen Elizabeth II in the last two seasons of “The Crown.”
In 2020, producers of The Crown announced Staunton would fill the shoes of Queen Elizabeth II in the fifth and sixth seasons of the popular Netflix show.
“I have loved watching The Crown from the very start,” Staunton told Variety in 2020. “I am genuinely honored to be joining such an exceptional creative team and to be taking The Crown to its conclusion.”
Who is Imelda Staunton’s husband?
Fans of the show Downton Abbey will recognize Staunton’s husband, Jim Carter. Carter is an English actor who played Mr. Carson in the popular television series. The couple met in 1982 when they both appeared in a revival of Guys and Dolls at the Royal National Theatre in London. They have a 29-year-old daughter, Bessie, who is also an actress.