Bernie Ecclestone Has Made Billions, Faces Tax Fraud Charges

As per Forbes, the latest estimate for Ecclestone’s net worth is $3 billion, a figure that has declined since 2014, when Forbes estimated it to be $4.2 billion. In 2011, he was declared the fourth-richest person in the U.K. A decline in his net worth might also have to do with his divorce settlement with his ex-wife Slavica Radic. A part of Ecclestone’s fortune is held in a trust for his second ex-wife and their two daughters.