Hans Niemann Says His Net Worth Is “Higher Than Most Chess Players” — Details While some “reports” indicate Hans Niemann has a net worth of $50 million, there’s no solid evidence that substantiates such a high figure. By Jennifer Farrington April 14 2026, Published 3:47 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Chess is undoubtedly one of the toughest strategy games to learn and play. And those who do, and enjoy it, tend to get even more invested, like Hans Niemann, a professional chess player and American Grandmaster (GM). He earned that title in 2021, and yet another, less favorable one the following year at age 19: alleged cheater. Maybe you heard about him from the infamous Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis in 2022 against Magnus Carlsen, where he defeated him and ended his winning streak.

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Or maybe you’re hearing about Hans for the first time thanks to the Netflix segment from its Untold series titled Chess Mates, which aired on April 7, 2026. Either way, Hans has caused quite a stir in the world of chess due to many believing he cheated in the game against Magnus, but he’s continued to play and win. And through it all, he says he’s become wealthier than most chess players. Let’s dive into Hans’s net worth.

What is Hans Niemann's net worth?

Source: Netflix

When it comes to Hans Niemann, there seem to be a lot of misconceptions surrounding him, both around his skill level and his wealth. While there were some “reports” floating around that he had a net worth of $50 million, there’s no solid evidence that substantiates such a high figure.

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Instead, Niemann’s net worth appears to be more in the six-figure range, though it’s not confirmed and is largely based on his tournament winnings. According to Chess.com, Niemann ranked in the top 15 chess players in terms of total prize winnings for 2025, collecting $234,994.

Hans Niemann American chess grandmaster Net worth: $230,000 (unconfirmed estimate) Hans Niemann is widely considered one of the top chess players in the world, but after being accused of cheating in his 2022 match against Magnus Carlsen, he’s been working to rebuild his reputation. Birthdate: June 20, 2003 Birthplace: San Francisco, Calif. Education: Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School (junior and senior year of high school)

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And given his placement, if those figures are accurate, it lines up with his comment during a sit-down with Dina Belenkaya in early April 2026, when he said his net worth is “higher than most chess players.” Because in 2025 alone, his best prize was $140,000, and he only played six events, which would mean his earnings from the others were substantial.

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So while we don’t know exactly how much Niemann is worth today, according to him, he’s one of the wealthier chess players in the industry. He also credits part of that to being a good investor, telling Belenkaya, “I invest into many things.”

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Hans Niemann could potentially be worth more if it weren’t for the cheating scandal.

Niemann’s career as a professional chess player took a major hit in 2022 when he competed against Carlsen in the Sinquefield Cup. Carlsen had a 53-game streak going undefeated, and when he went up against Niemann, he lost that career milestone.

It was a hard pill for him to swallow, and after Niemann told cameras following the win, “chess speaks for itself,” Carlsen couldn’t just walk away as the loser. Instead, he alleged Niemann cheated. In fact, many people felt the same way. The cheating allegation significantly interfered with Niemann’s contracts and event participation, as Chess.com barred him from the site, per ESPN, and he believed the platform and Carlsen had “blacklisted him.”

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