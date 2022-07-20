Gayle King's Net Worth and Career Got a Boost From Her Friendship With Oprah

Then, in 1999, King's famous bestie enlisted her as the editor of O, The Oprah Magazine. It’s a role she is still in today. Over the years, King has also hosted several television and radio shows titled The Gayle King Show, most of which didn’t last long. The longest-running Gayle King Show was on XM Satellite Radio from September 2006 to November 2011. She now hosts the SiriusXM show Gayle King in the House.