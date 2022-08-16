Doug McMillon Worked His Way to the Top at Walmart, Became a Millionaire

Doug McMillon was born in Memphis, Tenn. and then was raised in Arkansas, the state where Walmart is headquartered. McMillon worked during the summer at Walmart as a teenager. After earning his undergraduate degree, McMillon began a Master of Business Administration (MBA) program and became a Walmart buyer. CEO of Sam’s Club from 2005–2009, he then moved to Walmart International from 2009–2013. He replaced Mike Duke as CEO in 2014.

Birthdate: Oct 17, 1966

Birthplace: Memphis, Tenn.

Education: BA from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and MBA from the University of Tulsa

Spouse: Shelley McMillon

Children: 2