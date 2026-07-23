Christina Pazsitzky and Tom Segura Built a Comedy Empire — How Their Fortunes Compare Christina Pazsitzky has built an impressive comedy career alongside Tom Segura. Here's how her estimated net worth compares to her estranged husband's following news of their divorce. By Mark Pygas July 23 2026, Published 3:19 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Comedians Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky's breakup recently made headlines after Christina took to Instagram Stories to share details about the separation. The now-public dispute has led many to wonder exactly what happened, and if a divorce takes place, just how much money could be divided.

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Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky are separated — but what about their assets?

Source: Shaun Nix/Netflix

Earlier this month, Christina, 50, shared a handwritten note addressed to “Mommies” — a name for fans of her and Tom's podcast, Your Mom’s House. “Thank you for all the kind messages,” the comedian wrote. “This is a really difficult time for our family. Episodes of YMH are pre-recorded in advance — hence no mention of recent events. Just know your mommy loves you and will see you very soon."

Christina Pazsitzky's net worth is estimated to be around $14 Million

Christina Pazsitzky, 50, is a Canadian-born stand-up comedian and is best known as one of the co-hosts on the Your Mom's House podcast with her husband, comedian Tom Segura. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Christina Pazsitzky's net worth is estimated to be about $14 million.

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Christina Pazsitzky Comedian and Podcaster Net worth: $14 Million Christina has been married to Tom Segura for 18 years, and most of her net worth is believed to have come from her successful podcast, Your Mom's House. Full Name: Christina Pazsitzky Birthplace: Windsor, Ontario, Canada Birthdate: June 18, 1976 Education: University of San Francisco Married: Tom Segura (2008-2026) Kids: 2

While she might not be as famous as her husband, Christina has had her own impressive career, which began in 1992, when she appeared on the MTV series, Road Rules. At 26, she started her standup career, and went on to become a writer for Chelsea Lately. In 2013, she started her popular podcast with her hubby.

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“Sometimes people do have a problem with female comedians talking the way boys do, but that’s something they must get over if they are going to come see my act,” she told Fairfax Times of her comedy style. “Some may think I’m crude, but really I’m just saying the same [stuff] that everyone else is.”

Tom Segura's net worth is also estimated to be around $14 million.

Source: Instagram

Tom Segura, 47, is a stand-up comedian, writer, author, actor, and podcaster. Most of his net worth comes from the Your Mom's House podcast that he co-hosts with his wife and the Two Bears One Cave podcast he created with his friend and fellow comedian Bert Kreischer.

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Tom Segura Comedian and Podcaster Net worth: $14 Million Tom Segura started his career in stand-up comedy before becoming one of the most successful figures in comedy podcasting. \ Full Name: Thomas Weston Segura Birthplace: Cincinnati, Ohio Birthdate: April 16, 1979 Education: Lenoir-Rhyne University Married: Christina Pazsitzky (2008-2026) Kids: 2