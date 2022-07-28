OnePlus Founder Carl Pei Hopes His Nothing Phone Will Compete With Apple

Pei stated that he wanted to spend more time with his family and focus on what was next. Pei went on to launch his company Nothing in 2020. The company announced it would be releasing Phone 1 this summer. While some felt that Pei's new company was meant to compete with his former company, OnePlus, Pei made it clear that he hoped to compete with Apple. Pei hopes to see certain features in the Nothing Phone similar to Apple's such as universal control and creating an ecosystem of devices.