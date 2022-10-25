An Emotional Megyn Kelly Says Her Sister’s Death Was “Sudden and Unexpected”
If you tune into Megyn Kelly’s podcast often, The Megyn Kelly Show, then you know the journalist typically holds “honest and provocative conversations” on trending political and legal matters.
But on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, Kelly pivoted for a moment from talking about the news and shared something much more personal with her listeners. Her sister, Suzanne Crossley, 58, passed away on Oct. 21.
The podcast host said that her sister’s death was “sudden and unexpected,” and “really hard and extremely emotional” for her. Here’s what we know about Kelly’s sister and her cause of death.
What happened to Megyn Kelly’s sister?
During the taping of her Monday morning podcast episode (Oct. 24, 2022), Kelly revealed that her sister had died from a heart attack. She also shared that she hadn’t “been in very good health over the past couple of years, sort of one problem after another.”
Despite this, Kelly’s sister’s death came as a surprise to everyone in her family.
Kelly said that when she got word of her sister’s passing on Friday after the show, she headed up to New York to join her mother, her brother, and her nephew, one of her sister’s three children.
The journalist explained how difficult it was to stand by her mother’s side. “My poor mom, as all moms and dads out there know, this is not the order this is supposed to happen."
Who was Megyn Kelly’s sister, Suzanne Crossley?
According to her obituary, Crossley was born in Nyack, N.Y., and raised in Syracuse and Albany. She attended the State University of New York at Oneonta and is described as a woman who “was adored for her caring, witty and wise interactions with everyone she loved.”
In addition to being “extremely creative” she also “enjoyed arts and crafts and any game with family.”
Crossley is survived by her mother and three children, Christopher Crossley, Brian Crossley, and Emily Crossley. She also leaves behind two brothers, her sister, Megyn, a grandson, and several nieces and nephews.
Megyn Kelly debated returning to work following the news of her sister’s death.
Although Kelly showed up for Monday’s taping of The Megyn Kelly Show just two days after her sister had passed, she admitted she was hesitant to return to work. But she ultimately decided it was better for her to be working as it is “more cathartic” and gives her the opportunity to take her mind off her sister’s untimely death.
During the show, Kelly mentioned that she had learned about the passing of Fox & Friends’ Ainsley Earhardt’s mother and reminded her listeners to “hug the people you love.”
Kelly added that life is “short and tenuous” and it's important to “stay close to the people you love. Make a little effort day by day,” whether that includes “shooting a text or returning a call.”
Kelly’s sister’s funeral was scheduled for Tuesday (Oct. 25) and you can expect to hear more about her later on in the week on Kelly’s podcast.