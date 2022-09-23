Nick Prugo Exposed the Bling Ring — But Still Served Jail Time
If you’ve caught wind of Netflix’s latest series, The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist, you’re probably interested in knowing where the members of the Bling Ring are today, particularly Nick Prugo, who now goes by Nick Norgo.
In September 2009, Prugo was arrested on the suspicion of committing burglaries at the homes of Audrina Patridge and Lindsay Lohan and later confessed to the crimes.
Here’s a look at Prugo’s sentencing for outing the Bling Ring, which was orchestrated by Rachel Lee, and what he’s up to today.
After giving up the members of the Bling Ring, Nick Prugo was sentenced to two years in prison.
It was in October 2009 that Prugo provided officials with a full confession. But the confession only came after Prugo came under the Los Angeles Police Department’s radar.
According to the Los Angeles Times, an unidentified person had tipped off officials, which prompted them to take Prugo into custody. Shortly after his arrest, he came clean, spilling the beans on the entire Bling Ring team.
Prugo admitted that he accepted responsibility for the string of burglaries that put Hollywood in a spiral because “he felt really bad” and that “he was losing his hair and he couldn’t sleep.”
While the Bling Ring team had committed numerous crimes, which could have easily put Prugo and the others behind bars for several years, he pleaded no contest and was sentenced to two years in state prison.
Fortunately for him, he only had to serve one of those years in county jail.
In the Netflix documentary, Prugo admitted that he “was never raised to steal” but it was through his friendship with Lee that encouraged him to start.
It was also the desire to have nice things that pushed them to continue with the burglaries.
In 2016, however, Prugo had another run-in with the law after he was charged with stalking Dawn DaLuise.
He pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 350 community service hours and three years of probation, as per the The U.S. Sun.
Today, Nick Prugo is married and runs an online business.
Although Lee chose not to partake in the Netflix series that details the burglaries she and the other members of the Bling Ring committed, she and Prugo have clearly moved on with their lives.
Prugo tied the knot with his husband in 2017, and currently runs his online business out of his home.
Based on the information found on his Instagram profile, it appears Prugo owns Norgo Essentials, an online home goods store featured on Amazon.
In one of his more recent posts, the former Bling Ring group member shared a photo of him and his husband enjoying their time visiting Catalina Island with the caption “considering moving here.”
Watch The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist on Netflix now.