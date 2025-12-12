Marjorie Taylor Greene has a wild prediction for Trump after he downplayed the economic realities

The two are having a very public falling out and Greene is even going to leave Congress next year.

When President Donald Trump started his second term in office, he had immense support from some of the most influential people not just in the Republican Party, but also in the country. But as the first year of his second term draws to a close, the President has had to deal with a few public falling outs with some people that he might have considered to be his close aids. The recent in that list is US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

President Donald Trump. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

One could say that Trump shot himself in the foot with this one, as it was his comments that led to Greene criticizing him in public, which further led to the President calling her a “traitor,” as per a report in The Daily Beast. Things got so bad that the US Representative has quit Congress. So what did the President say that upset one of his staunch supporters so much?

Well, in a public event in which he addressed his supporters, Trump played down the affordability crisis in a big way and said that it was a hoax his political opponents had come up with. “Prices are coming down very substantially. But they have a new word; they always have a hoax. The new word is affordability,” he said, as per a separate report in Daily Beast. “So they look at the camera and say, ‘This election is all about affordability.’”

Screenshot showing President Trump when he downplayed the affordability crisis. (Image credit: The Daily Beast)

Unfortunately, anyone who has seen the situation on the ground knows that is not the case. Americans have been dealing with rising prices all through the year, thanks to inflation fueled by the President’s tariffs. The government shutdown earlier this year, which even led to a halt in the distribution of SNAP benefits, also played a big role in people struggling to make ends meet in what are uncertain times.

Greene did not like the President’s downplaying of an issue that is frighteningly real for millions, and she did not hold her opinions back. “The president needs to be aware that he’s a billionaire president of the United States,” she said to CBS. “You can’t gaslight people and tell them that their bills are affordable, and you can’t tell them that the economy is in A-plus-plus-plus. You just can’t do that, and I think it’s insulting to people’s intelligence.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

She also believes that the Republican Party will end up losing the midterms. “I do believe at this time that Republicans will lose the midterms, and I think that’s unfortunate. I very much wanted to be part of a Republican majority in Congress that solved problems for the American people, that delivered what we promised to America.” The US Rep. also took to X to announce that she intended to quit Congress in January 5, 2026, as she did not want her district to face a “hurtful and hateful primary.”

