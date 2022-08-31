Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Might Lower Your Credit Score

The laws of credit scores say that borrowers should focus on the following:

Keeping credit utilization low.

Paying bills on time.

Keep hard inquiries to a minimum.

The longer an account stays open, the better.

Given those rules, borrowers who stand to see a significant amount (if not all) of their student loan debt forgiven might be in trouble. CNBC reported that, on average, it takes borrowers 18.5 years to pay off their student loans.