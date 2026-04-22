People Share Their Experiences "Rage-Quitting" Jobs — Is It Worth It? Many in the workforce today have experienced a toxic work environment or two, and have felt the urge to quit abruptly and leave the company in a lurch. By Risa Weber April 22 2026, Published 3:47 p.m. ET Source: Apple TV+

Unfortunately, many people in the workforce today have experienced a toxic work environment or two, where employers demand too much of employees with not enough pay, treat employees unfairly, or simply create a stressful environment.

Article continues below advertisement

Some people have said "Enough!" and left their jobs suddenly when things got unbearable. In a Reddit thread, people shared their rage-quitting stories and said whether or not the gratification of quitting was worth it.

Source: Apple TV+

Article continues below advertisement

Many people "rage-quit" their jobs because of issues with breaks and PTO.

Reddit user @justprettymuchdone explained that they worked at a call center and saw one of their coworkers crying. When they asked her why, she said that she had requested time off for her wedding and a short honeymoon months ago. However, her time was revoked because a manager wanted to take time off instead. They asked her to move her wedding with a week's notice, which would have been nearly impossible and extremely expensive. The Reddit user and the bride quit on the spot.

Comment

by u/SheLovedBigBrother from discussion

in AskReddit

Article continues below advertisement

Another wronged worker, @SugarDonuts99, said that they "rage-quit" a job because they got a condescending email from their manager saying that employees shouldn't be leaving the shop to use the restroom. They expected employees not to use the restroom at all during an 8-hour shift. Commenters supported the user, sharing their own similar stories and saying it sounds like "a lawsuit waiting to happen."

People also report "rage-quitting" their jobs because they were treated differently than their coworkers.

Multiple people in the Reddit thread reported that they were treated unfairly at work. Their coworkers were allowed to doze off on the job, come in late, leave early, and generally not be thorough with their work, but they were expected to work overtime with less pay.

Article continues below advertisement

Comment

by u/SheLovedBigBrother from discussion

in AskReddit

@ReclusePiedPiper wrote, "Highly toxic environment. High Stress. Working beyond office hours with less pay. Micromanagement. Boss would yell at me constantly which would hurt my soul and destroy my confidence. And there was favoritism to top it all." The Reddit user said that after a particularly upsetting incident in which their manager yelled at them in front of everyone, they quit. Thankfully, they landed a better job within a few months.

Article continues below advertisement

Another person, @dbltax, said that after rage-quitting, their work hired them back with "more pay and more leniency in [their] working conditions." They wrote, "They needed me more than I needed them." The worker stayed for a few months and then moved on to a better environment later.

Sometimes, pushing back on demands can improve workers' conditions. But not always.

One person explained that their employer threatened to fire them if they came in 10 minutes late again. The worker challenged their manager to fire them on the spot, and the manager somehow ended up giving the worker a $5/hour raise and better working conditions when they realized the worker was willing to leave.

Article continues below advertisement

Comment

by u/SheLovedBigBrother from discussion

in AskReddit

However, this situation is not the same as everyone's. Another Reddit user noted that it worked out because the worker had "tremendous value to the company, not because you didn't give AF." They warned that companies will usually just hire a replacement instead of giving in to demands.