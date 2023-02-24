Home > Personal Finance > Jobs Source: Getty Images Behind the Badge: How Much Homicide Detectives Really Make By Danielle Letenyei Feb. 24 2023, Published 3:04 p.m. ET

The late actor Richard Belzer built his career as the wisecracking homicide detective John Munch in the television shows Homicide: Life on the Street and Law & Order: SVU. “I’m a homicide detective. The only time I wonder why is when they tell me the truth,” his character Munch once said.

The role of a homicide detective has been glamorized in movies and television shows, causing many crime junkies to dream of switching careers. But the income you’d make as a homicide detective may not be enough to pay for the therapy you may need after dealing with death and murder every day.

How much does a homicide detective make?

According to Zippia, the average annual salary for a homicide detective is between $49,204 and $57,984, which is under $30 per hour. There are homicide detectives that make more than that, but they usually work in bigger cities with more murders.

For example, according to Salary.com, the average salary for a homicide detective in Baltimore, Md., is $71,763. In 2022, Baltimore saw its deadliest first six months of the year in history and recorded 177 homicides.

Where are homicide detectives paid the most?

Homicide detectives earn the highest salaries in the following five states: Alaska

California

District of Columbia

New Jersey

Massachusetts

What is the role of a homicide detective?

If someone dies under suspicious circumstances, it’s the homicide detective’s job to investigate to determine the cause of death and who’s responsible. In their investigation, homicide detectives will assess the crime scene, question witnesses, document and process the scene, attend the autopsy, serve warrants, conduct searches, and interrogate and arrest suspects.

Homicide detectives usually work together with others in the police department as well as the coroner, forensic specialists, criminal prosecutors, and the media.

What are the training requirements to become a homicide detective?

To become a homicide detective, you must start as a police officer and move up the ranks in the department. You’ll need to have at least a high school diploma or GED, but having a college degree may help your chances of getting promoted from officer to detective. Many colleges offer degrees in criminal justice, which can be useful if you want to become a homicide detective.

Since you need to start your career as a police officer, you’ll also have to graduate from a police academy and pass medical and psychological exams to ensure you’re ready to work in the field.

You’ll have to put in a few years as a police officer before you’re eligible to take the detective exam. Once you pass that, you can apply for the homicide unit.

Is there a need for homicide detectives?