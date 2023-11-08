Name Wayne Gretzky Net Worth $250 Million Salary $46 million (during his NHL career) Sources of Income NHL career, endorsements, business ventures Gender Male DOB January 26, 1961 Age 62 years old Nationality Canadian Profession Ice hockey player, coach

Widely referred to as "The Great One" among ice hockey players, Canadian National Hockey League legend Wayne Gretzky is also a successful entrepreneur with a net worth of $250 million. After learning to skate at the age of six, Gretzky started playing ice hockey at the age of 10, and was the youngest player at the Junior World Cup in 1977. Following this, he bagged a contract with Edmonton Oilers and embarked on an illustrious two-decade-long journey. During his career, the Canadian great also made cameos in movies, but had an unsuccessful stint as a coach after retirement. Gretzky later invested his earnings from the NHL into ventures including a successful Winery, to build a business empire.

Wayne Gretzky #99 of the Edmonton Oilers skates on the ice during an NHL game | Getty Images Studios | Getty Images

Gretzky's income primarily stems from his successful career in the National Hockey League (NHL), where he earned an impressive salary. Later on, he raked in a fortune through various business ventures, sports team ownership, real estate investments, and endorsements deals with globally recognized brands.

I’m excited to be a part of @TopLegendsCom. Check out their website and gain access to the world of value-notes and unique collectible items, combining fine artistry and incredible athletes. Don’t miss your shot! pic.twitter.com/sAEVtnXw0w — Wayne Gretzky (@WayneGretzky) June 15, 2023

Wayne Gretzky's earnings

Wayne Gretzky's illustrious career not only saw him dominate the NHL but also positioned him as a lucrative figure for endorsements and brand partnerships. Having amassed a staggering $46 million in salary earnings during his playing years, coupled with an additional $50 million from various endorsement deals, his total earnings amounted to an impressive $150 million after adjusting for inflation. As the brand ambassador for BеtMGM, Gretzky's iconic stature continues to contribute to the growth and visibility of the sports betting and digital gaming company.

Hey hockey fans, @BetMGM has arrived in New York. ⁰Download the app here ➡️ https://t.co/qWDniqvzKq and start winning with #TheKingofSportsbooks pic.twitter.com/JXknPM1qTE — Wayne Gretzky (@WayneGretzky) January 17, 2022

Gretzky's entrepreneurial ventures include investments in sports team ownership, such as the Phoenix Coyotes, and partnerships in the sports equipment industry, including First Team Sports and Worldwide Roller Hockey, Inc. He has also made money by endorsing Coca-Cola, Domino's Pizza, Sharp Corporation, and Upper Deck Company. He ventured into winemaking with Wayne Gretzky Estates in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, and also opened restaurants like No. 99 Gretzky's Wine & Whiskey and Studio 99. He also collaborated with McNall to acquire a rare Honus Wagner T206 cigarette card for $451,000, which he later sold.

Former Edmonton Oilers forward Wayne Gretzky greets fans during the closing ceremonies | Codie McLachlan | Getty Images

Following the conclusion of his illustrious playing career, Gretzky assumed the position of executive director for the Canadian National Men's Hockey Team during the 2002 Winter Olympics, showcasing his leadership and strategic capabilities beyond the rink. His foray into team ownership saw him acquire a 10% stake in the NHL's Phoenix Coyotes in collaboration with majority owner Steven Ellman. He also served as the team's coach from October 2005 to September 2009. His ongoing dedication to the sport was further underscored by his appointment as vice-chairman and partner of the Oilers Entertainment Group in 2016.

Gretzky's real estate journey is quite remarkable. In the late 1980s, shortly after joining the LA Kings, he bought a sizable property in the exclusive Beverly Hills community of Beverly Park. He later sold it to a billionaire named Eric Smidt for a considerable profit. In 2007, he and his wife custom-built a mansion in Thousand Oaks, California, within the Sherwood Country Club. This luxurious property boasts features like hardwood floors, a home theater, and even an outdoor pizza oven. The Gretzkys sold this house to former baseball player Lenny Dykstra, only to repurchase it a year later after the real estate market took a downturn. In 2020, they listed the property for sale at $22.9 million. In 2022, Wayne's son-in-law, Dustin Johnson, sold his South Florida home to the Gretzkys for $4.5 million.

Gretzky's car collection features a blend of rare and luxurious vehicles including,

- 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition

- Linen Grey Porsche 930 Cabriolet (worth $110,000)

- Ferrari 512S Modulo

- 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LS (valued at $20,000)

Gretzky's personal life includes his marriage to actress Janet Jones, with whom he has five children, including a son Trevor, and a daughter Paulina Gretzky, a singer and model. His family's connection to the world of sports extends through his daughter's relationship with professional golfer Dustin Johnson. Throughout his illustrious career, Wayne Gretzky has received numerous accolades, including nine Hart Trophies for most valuable player, ten Art Ross Trophies for most points in a season, five Lester B. Pearson awards, and two Conn Smythe Trophies as playoff MVP. His legacy in the NHL remains unparalleled, with 61 records under his name, and his jersey number, 99 was retired league-wide in his honor.

Canadian hockey player Wayne Gretzky sits with his wife, American actress Janet Jones, | Bruce Bennett | Getty Images

What is Wayne Gretzky's net worth?

Wayne Gretzky's net worth is estimated to be $250 million.

How many Stanley Cups did Wayne Gretzky win?

Wayne Gretzky won four Stanley Cups during his time with the Edmonton Oilers.

What is the Gretzky rule?

In June of 1985, as part of a package of five rule changes to be implemented for the 1985–86 season, the NHL Board of Governors decided to introduce offsetting penalties, where neither team lost a man when coincidental penalties were called.

