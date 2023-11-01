What Is Pro Golfer Dustin Johnson's Net Worth?

Name Dustin Johnson Net Worth $100 million Gender Male DOB Jun 22, 1984 Age 39 years Nationality American Profession Golfer

Ace American golfer Dustin Johnson boasts a staggering net worth of $100 million. Starting in 2017, he held the world's number-one golf ranking for a remarkable 64 consecutive weeks, one of the lengthiest reigns in golf history. Throughout his illustrious career, Johnson has consistently shone in World Golf Championships, with only Tiger Woods having more victories. Johnson's extraordinary talent is most visibly demonstrated in his exceptional driving skills, positioning him as one of the PGA Tour's foremost long-distance hitters.

In June 2022, it was confirmed that Johnson had joined the LIV Golf League. Multiple sources reported that Johnson received a substantial $125 million compensation for his participation in the league, further intensifying the rivalry and challenge it posed to PGA. As a consequence of his decision to align with LIV, he faced the loss of his primary sponsor, the Royal Bank of Canada.

Career Earnings

With over $77 million earned in tournament prize money, Johnson's golf career has been highly successful. If we consider the $15 million he received as the 2020 FedEx Cup Champion, he ranks as the third-highest-earning golfer in history. With his massive LIV Golf League payout, one could argue that by mid-2022, Justin's career earnings surpassed $200 million.

Endorsements

Johnson earns around $11 million annually from endorsements. Some of the leading companies backing the golfer at present include Adidas, BodyArmor, Hublot, RBC, NetJets, Perfect Practice, and TaylorMade.

In 2015, it was reported that Johnson had acquired a residence in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, which was worth $4.95 million. This 8,000-square-foot property, located approximately 80 miles north of Miami, comes complete with a dock leading to a small and private island. The following year, the athlete sold a property in North Palm Beach for $3.825 million. This residence boasted a swimming pool, spa, and wine cellar, offering 4,500 square feet of living space. In 2017, another property was purchased in Florida, this time in the Harbour Isle area of North Palm Beach.

Johnson secured this residence for $2.9 million, which was considered a favorable deal considering its initial listing price of $4.5 million. The features of this property included 90 feet of waterfront, a private dock, and an elevator. Five years later, he invested in a $14 million mansion in Jupiter, Florida.

Dustin Johnson was born on June 22, 1984, in Columbia, South Carolina. He pursued golf while studying Sports Management at Coastal Carolina University. In 2013, he got engaged to Paulina Gretzky. They got married in April 2022 and have two children together.

How much does Dustin Johnson earn?

Johnson collected $102 million from his on-field earnings, coupled with an additional $5 million from off-field ventures. This impressive total of $107 million firmly secures his position at number 6 on Forbes' prestigious list of the World's 10 Highest-Paid Athletes for the year 2023.

How many kids does golfer Dustin Johnson have?

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky share two sons, Tatum Gretzky Johnson and River Jones Johnson.

