Name Jack Dorsey Net Worth $4.4 billion Sources of Income Stakes in Block (including Square and Cash App), Shares from the sale of Twitter, Business Ventures Gender Male Date of Birth November 19, 1976 Age 46 Year Old Nationality American Profession Tech entrepreneur

Also Read: Drug Kingpin El Chapo Who Created a $12.6 Billion Empire, Now Complains of Discrimination in Jail

Jack Dorsey is a renowned American entrepreneur known for co-founding two influential technology companies, Twitter and Square. Born on November 19, 1976, Dorsey's innovative contributions have made him a prominent figure in the tech industry. While his journey has been marked by significant achievements and wealth, he has also faced challenges, including recent fraud allegations at his company Block, reports Blinkist Magazine.

Jack Dorsey's net worth is currently estimated at $4.4 billion. His wealth experienced a notable decline following allegations of fraud at his company Block. This decline amounted to a loss of $526 million in a single day. Despite the setback, the majority of his wealth is tied to his stake in Block, valued at around $3 billion. Additionally, his shares in Twitter, which were sold to Elon Musk, contribute approximately $388 million to his net worth.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Becker

Also Read: How Ashton Kutcher, One of TV’s Highest-Paid Actors, Built a Successful Entrepreneurial Career and $280 M Net Worth

Jack Dorsey's primary sources of income include his ownership stakes in Block, which encompasses Square and Cash App, and the proceeds from the sale of his Twitter shares. While specific salary figures are not publicly disclosed, his income is closely tied to the performance of his businesses and investments. When Musk acquired Twitter, Dorsey received a staggering $978 million as part of the deal.

Also Read: As Jeremy Clarkson Posts a Winning Tweet on A-Levels Results Day, Here’s a Look at His Winsome Net Worth

Business ventures

Twitter: Dorsey co-founded Twitter in 2006, introducing the concept of microblogging and revolutionizing social media. He played a significant role in its initial development and growth.

Square: Established in 2009, Square is a financial services and mobile payment company. Dorsey's involvement in Square has contributed to his wealth and influence in the fintech sector.

Block (Square Crypto): Dorsey's commitment to cryptocurrencies led to the launch of Square Crypto, an initiative focused on contributing to Bitcoin open-source work and the Lightning layer 2 network.

Dorsey's net worth of $4.4 billion includes his ownership stakes in various companies, real estate assets, and investments. While specific details about his assets are not readily available, his holdings in Block and other ventures contribute significantly to his wealth. Currently, Jack Dorsey holds about 43 million shares of Block Inc. (previously Square), valued at around $2.5 billion. He also oversees roughly $1 billion in other assets and cash. In March 2023, Dorsey's net worth dropped by over $500 million due to Hindenburg's targeting of his company, Block, reports CelebrityNetWorth.

Jack Dorsey boasts a huge number of followers on Twitter while he seems to have no other social media accounts.

Twitter 6.5 million followers

Jack Dorsey's personal life is marked by his dedication to innovation, technology, and philanthropy. His contributions extend beyond the tech industry to address societal and environmental challenges. His philanthropic efforts include funding public school projects, supporting environmental causes, and dedicating a significant portion of his Square equity to coronavirus relief and social initiatives through Start Small, LLC. He earned the Wall Street Journal Magazine's "Innovator of the Year" award for his tech and finance contributions. He was also listed in Time's 100 Most Influential People for his impact on digital communication.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

What is Jack Dorsey's net worth?

As of now, Jack Dorsey's net worth is approximately around $4 billion, according to Forbes.

What is Jack Dorsey's stance on cryptocurrencies?

Dorsey is a strong advocate for cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin. He believes in the potential of Bitcoin to become the global currency of the internet.

What philanthropic initiatives has Jack Dorsey undertaken?

Dorsey has funded public school projects, supported environmental causes like #TeamTrees, and committed a significant portion of his Square equity to coronavirus relief and other social initiatives through Start Small, LLC.

More from MARKETREALIST

Football Star Neymar's Net Worth is Set To Soar As He Signs For Al Hilal; How Rich Is He?

Action Star Steven Seagal’s Fortune Has Declined over the Years | Here’s What He’s Worth Now