Name Petra Ecclestone Net Worth $400 Million Sources of Income Fashion design and royalties Gender Female DOB December 19th, 1988 Age 34 years old Nationality British Profession Fashion designer

Petra Ecclestone is a British heiress, model, fashion designer, and socialite, who is the daughter of billionaire Formula One executive Bernie Ecclestone, and has a net worth of $400 million. Her mother, Slavica, is a former Croatian model, and sister, Tamara Ecclestone, is also a well-known socialite. Ecclestone has carved her own place in the world of fashion and real estate beyond her family's shadow.

What are Petra Ecclestone's sources of income?

Ecclestone has diversified sources of income, with her primary revenue flowing in from a career in fashion design and shrewd real estate investments. She has also benefited from her family's wealth and the financial stability that it brought.

Petra Ecclestone is presented flowers for her clothes collection | Mark Thompson | Getty Images

From a young age, she had a passion for fashion design and decided to make her mark in a rather unconventional niche of menswear. She felt that the world of womenswear was just a tad too saturated for her liking. At the age of 19, Petra embarked on her fashion adventure by launching the menswear label, FORM. Her designs quickly found their way onto the shelves of renowned retailers like Harrods, signaling a promising start. Although FORM eventually folded after 14 months in operation, Petra wasn't one to be discouraged.

In 2009, she sealed a deal with the Croatian clothing company Siscia, demonstrating her determination to stay in the fashion game. Then, in 2011, Petra unleashed her creative flair in a new direction, unveiling a line of accessories under the brand name Stark. This collection featured handbags with opulent 24-carat gold detailing.

Petra Ecclestone attends the launch party for 'Form' - luxury menswear collection on September 7, 2009 | Nick Harvey | Getty Images

Ecclestone didn't stop at fashion, and in 2011, she made headlines by diving into the world of real estate with the jaw-dropping purchase of the Spelling Manor in Beverly Hills for $85 million in cash in 2011.

Petra Ecclestone (R) poses with guests at the launch of Petra's Place, the first UK early intervention centre for young children with autism related conditions, funded by the Petra Ecclestone foundation, | David M. Benett | Getty Images

Real estate and other assets

Petra Ecclestone's assets include her real estate holdings, fashion-related assets, and investments. A significant portion of her $400 million net worth is tied to her real estate investments. She invested approximately $20 million in renovations and upgrades before selling the "Spelling Manor" for $120 million in 2019, marking one of the highest sale prices in Californian history at the time. She also acquired a mansion in London's Chelsea neighborhood for $90 million, and it attracted offers exceeding $125 million.

Ecclestone, the daughter of Bernie Ecclestone, a billionaire Formula One executive with a net worth of $3.3 billion, has a personal life that has been marked by her high-profile relationships and her family's influence. In 2011, she married businessman James Stunt in a lavish $15-million wedding in Italy. The couple had three children, but their marriage was marred by disputes and allegations. Ecclestone then got engaged to Sam Palmer, a classic car dealer, just 14 months after the divorce and she now is a mother of four. In July this year, Ecclestone tied the knot with former used car salesman Sam from Essex in an extravagant ceremony at her $139.4 million London mansion, and they currently reside in Los Angeles with their four children, as noted by DailyMail.

What is Petra Ecclestone's net worth?

Petra Ecclestone's net worth is estimated to be $400 million.

How many kids does Petra Ecclestone have?

She has 4 Children: Lavinia, twins James and Andrew, and Minnie.

When did Petra Ecclestone get married to James Stunt?

Petra Ecclestone got married in 2011.

