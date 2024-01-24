Name Michael Fassbender Net Worth $40 Million Sources of Income Acting, Racing Gender Male Date of Birth April 2, 1977 Age 46 Years Nationality Germany, Ireland Profession Actor, Film Producer, Businessperson

Michael Fassbender, a renowned German-Irish actor, first rose to prominence with the historical drama film, "Hunger." His journey to fame is marked by critically acclaimed performances and roles in various blockbuster films. His portrayal of the android David 8 in "Prometheus" and as Edwin Epps in Steve McQueen's "12 Years a Slave" made him a household name in the entertainment industry. As of 2024, his net worth is $40 million.

Michael Fassbender attends the premiere of 20th Century Fox's "Dark Phoenix" at TCL Chinese Theatre | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer | Getty Images

From early roles in television series like "Band of Brothers" to breakthrough performances in movies like "300" and "Hunger," Fassbender has made a fortune with his acting career. Moreover, his passion for auto racing has contributed to his net worth.

Actor Michael Fassbender as Erik Lehnsherr, aka Magneto in a scene from the film "X-Men: First Class" | Photo by Murray Close | Getty Images

Michael Fassbender's career

Starting his acting career in 2001, Fassbender made his debut in Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg's acclaimed television miniseries "Band of Brothers." His early appearances included roles in the fantasy action film "300," where he portrayed Stelios, a young Spartan warrior. However, it was his portrayal of Bobby Sands in Steve McQueen's "Hunger" that brought him into the spotlight.

In 2011, Fassbender portrayed the British officer Lieutenant Archie Hicox in "Inglourious Basterds" and played Brandon in Steve McQueen's "Shame," earning Golden Globe and BAFTA award nominations. He was also cast as Magneto in "X-Men: First Class" and reprised his roles in "X-Men: Days of Future Past" and "X-Men: Apocalypse." He was also seen in "The Counselor," "Frank," "Macbeth," and "Steve Jobs." Moreover, his performance in "12 Years a Slave," earned him numerous awards and nominations.

Michael Fassbender's racing career

Fassbender has been an avid fan of Formula One and Scuderia Ferrari. In 2016, he enrolled in the Corso Pilota training course as a member of the Ferrari team. His racing career started in 2017 when he entered the Ferrari Challenge's Coppa Shell class, making his debut at Mugello Circuit. He competed in the Ferrari Challenge North America division and later participated in the full Ferrari Challenge North America schedule. Furthermore, he emerged victorious at the Daytona International Speedway.

In 2019, Fassbender started driving for Porsche, competing in the Porsche Carrera Cup Germany and joining the Proton Competition for the 2020 European Le Mans Series. Despite facing challenges, he achieved his best-ever finish and first podium at Portimão in 2020. In 2021, he participated in the Proton Competition, securing impressive fourth-place finishes and achieving his maiden podium, finishing second at Portimão.

Fassbender met fellow actress Alicia Vikander on the sets of "The Light Between Oceans." After a few years of dating, the two got married in 2017 and had a son in 2021. Before dating Vikander, Fassbender was linked with co-stars Nicole Beharie and Zoë Kravitz. Furthermore, in 2017, the actor invested $2.2 million in a luxurious home in Portugal. This property features a swimming pool and a garden terrace.

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender attend a photocall for "The Light Between Oceans" | Photo by Franco Origlia | Getty Images

- AACTA International Awards 2014: Best Supporting Actor for "12 Years a Slave"

- British Independent Film Awards 2008: Best Actor for "Hunger"

- British Independent Film Awards 2011: Best Actor for "Shame"

- Critics' Choice Movie Awards 2010: Best Ensemble for "Inglourious Basterds"

- Empire Awards 2014: Best Supporting Actor for "12 Years a Slave"

- Empire Awards 2016: Best Actor for "Macbeth" and "Steve Jobs"

- Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010: Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for "Inglourious Basterds"

- London Film Critics' Circle 2009: British Actor of the Year for "Hunger"

- Irish Film & Television Awards 2016: Best Actor in a Lead Role in a Film for "Steve Jobs"

What is Michael Fassbender's net worth?

Michael Fassbender's net worth is estimated to be $40 million, primarily earned through his successful acting career and passion for auto racing.

Is Michael Fassbender fluent in German?

He speaks German but has confessed that he isn't fluent.

Did Michael Fassbender grow up in Germany?

No, he was raised in the town of Killarney in southwest Ireland.

