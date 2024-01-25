Name Krysten Alyce Ritter Net Worth $8 Million Sources of Income Acting, modeling, investments Gender Female Date of Birth December 16, 1981 Age 42 Years Nationality American Profession Actor, model, musician, producer

Also Read: Spotify Cracks Down Against use of Functional Noise to Inflate the Number of Streams

Most popular for her role in Marvel's TV show "Jessica Jones," American actress, model and musician Krysten Ritter has also appeared on the silver screen on her journey to earn an $8 million net worth. She is also known for playing Jane Margolis in the AMC drama series "Breaking Bad," and has contributed to successful projects like "Vamps," "Gilmore Girls," and "Big Eyes," apart from co-producing and writing the comedy "Life Happens."

Actress Krysten Ritter attends the #NETFLIXFYSEE event for "Jessica Jones" | Photo by Paul Archuleta | Getty Images

During her high school years, Ritter moved to New York City to pursue a modeling career. Signing contracts with agencies like Elite Model Management and Wilhelmina Models, Ritter appeared in print ads and on television. After stepping into acting in 2001, her breakthrough came with a recurring role as Gia Goodman in the teen mystery drama "Veronica Mars."

Also Read: The Users of this Social Media Platform are Unhappy About a Deluge of Unwanted Content; Here's Why

She went on to captivate audiences as the ill-fated Jane Margolis in the acclaimed AMC series "Breaking Bad" and appeared in the ABC sitcom "Don't Trust the B—- in Apartment 23." She starred in films such as "27 Dresses," "She's Out of My League," and "The Hero," but it was her performance in the Marvel series "Jessica Jones" that established her as a prominent actor in Hollywood.

Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, Finn Jones, and Mike Colter attend the "Marvel's The Defenders" New York Premiere | Photo by Dia Dipasupil | Getty Images

Also Read: From 'My Cousin Vinny' to 'The Irishman': Joe Pesci's Evolution as an Actor and Net Worth

In 2011, Ritter wrote, co-produced, and starred in the film "Life Happens." She also directed and executive produced the TV series "The Girl in the Woods." Partnering with her childhood friend William Thomas Burnett, she co-founded the indie rock duo Ex Vivian. Their debut self-titled album was released in 2012. Her debut novel, a psychological thriller titled "Bonfire" was also published in 2017.

Ritter's total holdings include her real estate and personal investments. In 2013, she purchased a home in the Hollywood Hills for $655,000. Along with her partner Adam Granduciel, the actress also acquired a modern farmhouse-style home in the San Fernando Valley for around $3.1 million.

Instagram 1.8 Million Followers Twitter 317,700 Followers Facebook 663,000 Followers

Ritter was born on December 16, 1981, in Pennsylvania. She is in a relationship with musician Adam Granduciel, with whom she has a son named Bruce Julian Knight Granofsky. Known for being an advocate of animal rights, the actress has actively participated in campaigns for PETA.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krysten Ritter (@therealkrystenritter)

Awards and nominations

- TVLine's Performer of the Week 2015 for "Jessica Jones"

- Webby Awards 2016: Special Achievement: Best Actress for "Jessica Jones"

- Saturn Awards 2019 (Nominated): Best Actress in a Streaming Presentation for "Jessica Jones"

- Saturn Awards 2018: Best Supporting Actress on Television for "Marvel's The Defenders"

- Saturn Awards 2016: Best Actress on Television for "Jessica Jones"

What is Krysten Ritter's net worth?

As of 2024, Krysten Ritter's net worth is around $8 million.

How did Krysten Ritter make so much money?

Krysten Ritter has earned her wealth through a successful career in the entertainment industry.

More from MARKETREALIST

From Slasher Film Debut to TV Stardom: Actor Peter Krause's Evolution and Net Worth

From 'Harry Potter' to 'The Banshees of Inisherin': Brendan Gleeson's Life and Net Worth