Name Djimon Gaston Hounsou Net Worth $4 Million Sources of Income Acting, Directing, Modeling Gender Male Date of Birth April 24, 1964 Age 59 Years Nationality United States of America, France Profession Actor, Model, Film Producer, Dancer, Voice Actor

Also Read: What Is Reality TV Star Kathy Wakile’s Net Worth?

Djimon Hounsou, the Oscar-nominated actor and model, boasts a net worth of $4 million. Known for his powerful performances in films such as "Amistad," "Gladiator," and "Blood Diamond," Hounsou's journey from a challenging life in Benin to becoming a prominent Hollywood figure is nothing short of remarkable.

Djimon Hounsou attends the London premiere of "Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child Of Fire" at BFI IMAX Waterloo | Photo by Joe Maher | Getty Images

Hounsou's primary sources of income stem from his successful career in acting, modeling, and voice acting. He began as a fashion model in Paris before stepping into acting. Roles in music videos, animated features, and blockbuster films contribute to his overall net worth.

Also Read: How Rich Is Grammy-Award-Winning Singer Miguel Jontel Pimentel?

Press day. The King’s Man hits theaters December 22nd 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/jfcfsme3xX — Djimon Hounsou (@djimonhounsou) December 13, 2021

Djimon Hounsou's career

Also Read: What Is the Two-Time F1 World Champion Fernando Alonso’s Net Worth?

Hounsou entered the entertainment industry in the late 1980s, appearing in iconic music videos for artists like Paula Abdul, Janet Jackson, and Madonna. His film debut came in 1990 with Sandra Bernhard's "Without You I'm Nothing." He rose to fame in 1997 for his portrayal of Cinqué in Steven Spielberg's "Amistad," earning critical acclaim and a Golden Globe nomination

Hounsou was then seen performing various roles, from the historical drama "Gladiator" to the sci-fi thriller "The Island." Nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for "In America" in 2004, the actor continued to receive accolades. Moreover, he won the National Board of Review Award for his role in "Blood Diamond."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Moon (@rebelmoon)

He worked in superhero films like "Guardians of the Galaxy" in 2014, "Captain Marvel" in 2019, and the DC Extended Universe with "Aquaman" in 2018 and "Shazam!" in 2019. He also directed the documentary "In Search of Voodoo: Roots to Heaven." In 2010, the actor lent his voice to ESPN's "32 Teams, 1 Dream" commercials for the FIFA World Cup.

Hounsou's most recent project was "Gran Turismo," an American biographical sports drama film directed by Neill Blomkamp. The film is based on a racing simulation video game. The actor has also modeled for Calvin Klein underwear.

Instagram 350K Followers Twitter 73.8K Followers Facebook 628K Followers

Hounsou began dating model and fashion designer Kimora Lee Simmons in 2007. Together, they have a son named Kenzo Lee Hounsou. Despite not legally marrying in the United States, they participated in a traditional commitment ceremony in Benin in 2008. However, the couple parted ways in 2012.

In 2020, Hounsou purchased a house in LA's Westchester neighborhood for $2.1 million. Two years later, he offered the property for rent at $11,750 per month.

- Black Reel Awards 2004: Outstanding Supporting Actor for "In America"

- Black Reel Awards 2007: Outstanding Supporting Actor for "Blood Diamond"

- Independent Spirit Awards 2004: Best Supporting Male for "In America"

- NAACP Image Awards 1998: Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for "Amistad"

- NAACP Image Awards 2007: Outstanding Supporting Actor for "Blood Diamond"

- National Board of Review 2006: Best Supporting Actor

What is Djimon Hounsou's net worth?

As of 2023, Djimon Hounsou's net worth is estimated at $4 million.

What are Djimon Hounsou's primary sources of income?

Djimon Hounsou derives his income from acting, modeling, and voice acting.

Was Djimon Hounsou nominated for an Oscar?

Yes, he was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for "In America" and "Blood Diamond."

More from MARKETREALIST

Pat Monahan Was Behind Train’s Hit ‘Hey, Soul Sister’; What Is His Net Worth Today?

What Is 'Twin Peaks' Star Kyle MacLachlan's Net Worth?