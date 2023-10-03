What Is Model and Entrepreneur Kimora Lee Simmons' Net Worth?

Name Kimora Lee Simmons Leissner Net Worth $80 Million Sources of Income Fashion Designing, Modeling, Acting, Entrepreneurship Gender Female Date of Birth May 4, 1975 Age 48 Nationality United States of America Profession Fashion designer, Model, Entrepreneur, Actor, Television Producer

Kimora Lee Simmons is a multifaceted American personality known for her fashion and entrepreneurial ventures. With a diverse heritage and a towering presence in the world of fashion, she has built her $80 million net worth, per Celebrity Net Worth. Simmons' income streams are diverse, encompassing her roles as a model, fashion entrepreneur, author, and TV personality. Her journey in the world of fashion modeling began at a young age when she was discovered by Chanel's Karl Lagerfeld. This early success set the stage for her modeling career, where she worked with prestigious brands like Chanel, Fendi, Valentino, and more.

Simmons' salary has varied over the years, reflecting her different roles in the fashion industry and on television. Her income has been significant during her tenure as the Creative Director and CEO of Baby Phat, a brand she elevated to prominence under Phat Farm. One of Simmons' most notable achievements is her role in the success of Baby Phat. Initially created under Phat Farm, the women's brand became a fashion sensation, with Simmons at the helm as the designer and later the President and Creative Director. Under her guidance, Baby Phat expanded into various product lines, contributing significantly to her net worth.

Simmons' entrepreneurial spirit extended to other ventures such as the Simmons Jewelry Company, collaborations with Hello Kitty, cosmetics brand KLS Cosmetics, and a high fashion collection under her name, distributed through prominent retailers. She also served as president and creative director of the fashion subscription service JustFab, contributing to its growth during her leadership.

Kimora Lee Simmons' career is a multi-faceted journey that spans modeling, entrepreneurship, and the entertainment industry. She gained early recognition as a fashion model, working with renowned designers and brands. Beyond fashion, Kimora ventured into the business world, with ventures in jewelry, cosmetics, and high-end fashion, establishing her brand as a symbol of luxury. Her foray into television included hosting and appearances. She debuted in the movie "For Love or Money" (1993) and had cameo appearances in films like "Brown Sugar" (2002) and "Waist Deep" (2006). However, her acting career remains secondary to her prominent roles in modeling, fashion entrepreneurship, and television hosting.

Kimora Lee Simmons has made notable investments in real estate, including an $8.5 million mansion in Beverly Hills in 2006, a $19 million New York City apartment in 2014, and a $25 million Beverly Hills estate in 2017. The latter property, spanning 20,000 square feet and featuring 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, lush gardens, a home theater, a tennis court, and a mosaic-tiled pool, was initially listed at $33.5 million before being withdrawn from the market after being sold for $16.5 million, according to Architectural Digest. However, in January 2021, Simmons and her husband, Tim sold another property, incurring a $9 million loss.

She was married to Russell Simmons, with whom she has two daughters, Ming Lee Simmons and Aoki Lee Simmons. After their divorce, Kimora Simmons entered into a relationship with actor Djimon Hounsou, with whom she had a son, Kenzo Lee Hounsou. In 2014, Kimora Simmons married banker Tim Leissner, with whom she has a son, Wolfe Lee Leissner. Leissner's involvement in financial controversies, including money laundering charges, garnered attention.

Kimora Lee Simmons received recognition for her contributions to the entertainment industry, including a Tony Award for her role in producing "Def Poetry Jam" on Broadway. Her impact on fashion and entrepreneurship has earned her accolades within the industry.

What is Kimora Lee Simmons' net worth?

Kimora Lee Simmons' net worth is estimated at $80 million.

Is Kimora Lee Simmons Japanese or Korean?

She shares both Korean and Japanese heritage.

Who did Kimora Lee Simmons model for?

She modeled for Chanel.

