Name Blake Shelton Net Worth $120 Million Sources of Income Music Sales, "The Voice" Salary, Concerts, Endorsements Gender Male Date of Birth June 18, 1976 Age 47 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Singer, Musician, Voice Coach, Songwriter, Composer, Record Producer, Author, TV Personality, Actor

Blake Shelton, known for his country music and coaching role on NBC's "The Voice," boasts a substantial net worth of $120 million. In 2001, In the year 2001, he released his debut single, "Austin." This track hit the top spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for five consecutive weeks. He has been a judge on the singing competitions "Nashville Star" and "Clash of the Choirs," and a coach on NBC's "The Voice" since 2011.

Singer Blake Shelton performs onstage during Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XXI | Photo by Ethan Miller | Getty Images

Shelton's diverse sources of income include music sales, his salary as a coach on NBC's "The Voice," concert earnings, and lucrative endorsement deals. After the success of his debut single, his self-titled debut album, produced by Bobby Braddock, achieved Platinum status, featuring hits like "All Over Me" and "Ol' Red." Shelton's sophomore album, "The Dreamer" (2003), led by the chart-topping single "The Baby," continued his success.

Amidst successful releases and accolades over the years, he ventured into TV as a coach on "The Voice" in 2011, reportedly making $13 million per season. He even hosted the 2016 Kids' Choice Awards and contributed to "Forever Country." His album "If I'm Honest" (2016) featured hits like "Came Here to Forget" and "A Guy with a Girl." His album, "Texoma Shore" (2017), included chart-toppers like "I'll Name the Dogs." Shelton released his twelfth studio album in 2021, "Body Language" (2021), and went on the "Back to the Honky Tonk Tour" in 2022.

Singers Blake Shelton and Adam Levine attend NBC's "The Voice" Season 7 Red Carpet Event | Photo by Jason Kempin | Getty Images

Endorsements and business ventures

Shelton has partnered with major brands such as Pizza Hut, Pepsi, Land's End, Gildan, Smithworks Vodka, and Walmart. He is also involved in the ownership and operation of a chain of restaurants and entertainment complexes called Ole Red. The first Ole Red opened in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, and then in Nashville. A third branch opened in Gatlinburg and the fourth in Orlando, Florida.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lands' End (@landsend)

Shelton owns the "Ten Points Ranch" in Texas and a 1,200-acre estate in Oklahoma with a Hawaiian-style mansion. Additionally, he and his wife own a luxurious $13 million, 13,000-square-foot mansion in Encino.

Instagram 6.7 Million Followers Twitter 19.2 Million Followers Facebook 11 Million Followers

Shelton was married to Kaynette Gern from 2003 to 2006 and then to singer Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015. In 2015, he began dating his colleague from "The Voice," singer Gwen Stefani, and in 2021, the two got married.

In 2013, Shelton donated $20,000 to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation and $600,000 to the Jimmy Everest Center. He contributed to MusiCares and donated $150,000 to the "Give from Home Day" fundraiser in 2020.

Happy Birthday to my favorite all time person ever born in any time period in the history of mankind!!!!! I love you @gwenstefani!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/M03lqvhQTW — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 3, 2023

- Country Music Association (CMA) Awards: Male Vocalist of the Year (2010)

- Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards: Album of the Year for "Based on a True Story..." (2013)

- CMT Music Awards: Male Video of the Year for "Who Are You When I'm Not Looking" (2011)

- People's Choice Awards: Favorite Album for "If I'm Honest" (2017)

- American Music Awards: Favorite Country Male Artist (2013)

- Billboard Music Award: Top Country Artist (2018)

What is Blake Shelton's net worth?

Blake Shelton has an estimated net worth of $120 million.

How did Blake Shelton start his music career?

Blake Shelton began his music career in 2001 after signing a recording contract with Giant Records.

What is Blake Shelton's role on "The Voice"?

Since 2011, Blake Shelton has been a coach on NBC's music competition show "The Voice."

