Bill Ward, a British musician and visual artist, is widely recognized as the original drummer of the legendary heavy metal band, Black Sabbath, and has a net worth of $65 million as of December 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth. He has also pursued a solo career with albums like "Ward One: Along the Way" and "When the Bough Breaks." Additionally, he is part of the band Day of Errors and hosts a monthly radio show named "Rock 50" from California. Ward's journey with Black Sabbath has seen several splits and reunions with significant personal struggles and health issues. Despite these challenges, Ward has persisted and made significant contributions to the music industry.

Bill Ward of Black Sabbath performing on stage at Rainbow Theatre | Getty Images

Bill Ward's primary source of income has been his music career, which includes his stint with Black Sabbath and his solo endeavors. He has also earned royalties and performances with his band, Day of Errors. With a career spanning decades, he has made substantial contributions to the music industry both as a member of Black Sabbath and through his solo projects.

British heavy metal band Black Sabbath L-R Bill Ward, Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, and Geezer Butler | Roger Morton | Getty Images

Bill Ward's rock 'n' roll journey is like a rollercoaster with wild twists and turns. Starting with band name experiments like Polka Tulk Blues Band and Earth, they finally landed on the epic Black Sabbath. Their album, "Paranoid" in 1970 was pure gold with tracks like "Iron Man" and "War Pigs" that still make us headbang today. The '70s brought us more wicked albums like "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath" and "Never Say Die!" Things got rocky when Ozzy Osbourne got the boot for his party habits.

Ward had his fair share of pranks too, and the band once set his beard on fire and painted him gold after a wild night out. He later dove into a solo career with albums like "Ward One: Along the Way" and "When the Bough Breaks." He even released "Accountable Beasts" after an 18-year break.

Ward, the thunderous drumming legend behind Black Sabbath's epic beats, has been spinning his tunes and setting the airwaves on fire with his monthly internet radio show "Rock 50" since 2002. In 2016, he joined forces with the badass crew of Day of Errors, bringing some serious thunder to the stage alongside guitarist Joe Amodea and vocalist Jason Bragg. Their albums "Blaspheming at Creation," "Dark," and "Ghost Train" hit like a hurricane, solidifying his spot as the eternal maestro of rock.

“Hand of Doom 1970 – 1978 (Picture Disc Boxed Set)" is now available to pre-order from @Rhino_Records. Exclusive to the US & limited to 4,000 copies, this set contains the first 8 @BlackSabbath LPs as picture discs. Releases 18 Aug 2023.



Pre-Order here: https://t.co/p8ryoN6QlC pic.twitter.com/6zyhQUtPKu — Bill Ward (@billwarddrums) July 6, 2023

Bill Ward's personal life has seen its share of challenges and triumphs. Ward has struggled with alcohol abuse, and heart problems, and has undergone several surgeries, including gastrointestinal and shoulder operations. He is a father of three, with a daughter named Emily and two sons named Nigel and Aron. Although he hasn't received any specific awards, Ward has built a lasting legacy with Black Sabbath and his contributions to the heavy metal genre.

Bill Ward and Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath, inductees | KMazur | Getty Images

What is Bill Ward's net worth?

Bill Ward has an estimated net worth of $65 million as of December 2023.

What does Bill Ward do now?

He is a tour/workshop leader for Light and Land, and a judge at UK Landscape Photographer of the Year 2022 and 2023.

What is the name of Bill Ward's radio show?

Ward hosts a monthly radio show named "Rock 50" from California.

