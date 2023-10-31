Name Amal Alamuddin Clooney Net Worth $50 Million Sources of Income Legal Practice, Book Sales, Public Speaking, and Activism Gender Female Date of Birth February 3, 1978 Age 45 Years Nationality United Kingdom Profession Lawyer, Activist, Writer, Court Clerk, Book Editor

Amal Clooney, the notable British-Lebanese lawyer, and activist, has established a significant presence in the field of international law and human rights. With a net worth of $50 million as of October 2023, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth, she has garnered attention for her involvement in several high-profile legal cases and her representation of various nations and individuals.

Amal Clooney attends the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala | Emma McIntyre | Getty Images

Amal Clooney's primary sources of income include her legal practice, where she specializes in international law and human rights cases, her book sales, earnings from public speaking engagements, and her involvement in various global activism and human rights campaigns. Additionally, Amal Clooney co-founded the Clooney Foundation for Justice, an organization that promotes accountability for human rights violations globally, aiming to foster a more just and equitable world.

Amal Clooney's legal career

Amal Clooney's career has been a thrilling legal rollercoaster through international courts, high-stakes human rights battles, and some of the world's most influential boardrooms. With her legal superpowers, she's fought for justice at the International Criminal Court and tangoed with UN commissions. She's been the voice for those who couldn't speak up, representing everyone from Julian Assange to entire nations. In between, she's taken her wisdom to the classroom and shared her knowledge at prestigious institutions. Whether she's breaking boundaries at the United Nations or crusading for global media freedom, Amal's career is the stuff of legal legends. Additionally, Amal Clooney is pretty popular on Instagram with a total of 123 thousand followers.

Amal Clooney speaks onstage during the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney | Kevin Winter | Getty Images

Although her specific salary details are not publicly disclosed, her earnings primarily stem from her work as a prominent barrister, where her fees are often based on the complexity and scope of the cases she undertakes. During the earlier stages of her career, in 2004, Amal Clooney worked as a clerk at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, the primary judicial body of the United Nations, earning a salary of $20,000. Alongside her legal practice, Clooney is involved in several humanitarian ventures. Notably, she co-founded the Clooney Foundation for Justice with her husband, George Clooney to advance justice globally. The couple also established the Amal Clooney Scholarship to support female Lebanese students pursuing higher education.

Amal Clooney and her husband George Clooney have curated an enviable real estate empire that spans across continents. With opulent holdings like their famed Lake Como villa and the lavish $13 million English mansion, they've set the standard for A-list living. Not to be outdone, their Italian getaway in Laglio, Italy, exudes unparalleled charm while their previous Mexican retreat in San Lucas added a touch of coastal paradise to their collection. Their New York City apartment, nestled in the prestigious One Hundred Fifty-Third Street building, adds a cosmopolitan edge to their portfolio, complementing their other properties in Las Vegas and Studio City. From historic estates to modern penthouses, the Clooneys have seamlessly blended luxury with an unmistakable sense of style.

Amal Clooney gained significant media attention after her high-profile marriage to actor George Clooney in 2014, and since 2017, they have been proud parents of twins, Ella and Alexander. The Clooneys are a power couple in the entertainment industry and global humanitarian efforts. Amal Clooney has received numerous accolades for her contributions to international law and human rights. Notable recognitions include various awards for her academic excellence, her work as a barrister, and her advocacy for justice and human rights worldwide.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive at St George's Chapel before the wedding of Prince Harry | Gareth Fuller | Getty Images

What is Amal Clooney's net worth?

Amal Clooney has an estimated net worth of $50 million as of October 2023.

What is Amal Clooney's primary area of legal expertise?

Amal Clooney specializes in international law and human rights cases, often taking on high-profile and complex legal challenges.

Who designed Amal Clooney's wedding dress?

Oscar de la Renta created Amal Clooney's wedding gown.

