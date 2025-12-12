ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Wheel of Fortune' fans disappointed as contestant walks away with the lowest prize

"She was the worst player/lowest scoring this evening otherwise," a fan reacted.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Vanna White and contestant Beth Atkins on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)
Vanna White and contestant Beth Atkins on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)

'Wheel of Fortune'  contestant named Beth Atkins was left clueless after a tricky puzzle during the Bonus Round cost her $40,000. She aced the earlier rounds to reach the total of  $17,499 and also won a luxurious vacation. However, the last round caught her off guard, and she ended up walking away without any cash prize. Atkins easily solved the First Round - Crosswords - Reindeer Blank puzzle titled "Nose, Games, Ornaments" and won $1,950. She then entered the Third Round, where she had to solve a Song Title - "Just What I Needed. Atkins was in luck because she won a 10-day adventure through Switzerland courtesy of Rail Bookers, valued at $10,799. Her total winnings then jumped to $12,999.

Wheel
Ryan Seacrest and contestant Beth Atkins on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune) 

She then completed the Final Spin - Under the Tree by solving the "Ribbons and Bows" puzzle and secured her spot in the Bonus Round. Before the big Bonus spin, her husband and two older grandchildren greeted her from backstage. "My wonderful husband, Barry. And then my grandson, Nolan. And my granddaughter, Eleanor," Atkins introduced them to host Ryan Seacrest. "Now you have how many grandkids?" the host asked, amused. "11", Atkins replied. "How'd you two make the cut?" Seacrest added in a light-hearted banter. 

"We're the oldest," the children quipped. "What do you call her?" Seacrest continued the fun. "Mee Ma," the children said in chorus, referring to their grandmother. 

Wheel
Contestant Beth Atkins' family on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune) 

Atkins chose the "Phrase" category. After receiving the standard letters R, S, T, L, N, E, she added the letters C, M, P, O. She got the traditional 10 seconds to solve the puzzle, but fumbled trying to guess the right answer. The puzzle board looked P, _, _, _, O, _, R,O,_,N,_,_,_. "Put your own off. Put your own. All?" she mumbled. Unfortunately, not all the guesses fit into the blank spaces, and the time ran out in the blink of an eye. 

Wheel
Vanna White and contestant Beth Atkins on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune) 

Despite her efforts, she is unable to solve the phrase "Pay Your Own  Way". Although she didn't win the bonus prize, she still took home $17,499, and the host encouraged her and Barry to enjoy their trip to Switzerland. Fans remained disappointed after another contestant lost out in the Bonus Round. "I got the puzzle right without hesitation, thanks to "P" & "O's" with Pay Your Own Way & if Beth would've add it "Y's" then she would've got it," @jacobwilson6192 complained. "I don't mind when people lose who only make it to the bonus round by solving the prize puzzle and getting that dollar amount added to their total. She was the worst player/lowest scoring this evening otherwise," @loveforeignaccents chimed in. 

Wheel
Vanna White and contestant Beth Atkins on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

"That Y would have definitely helped immensely. P was a darn good pick, as was the O, but without that Y, it was going to be very tough," @BrakusJPSGameShows pointed out. "Tough bonus puzzle. I can't believe Phrase was chosen. Let's win it tomorrow to break the curse," @myles-spikewebby8519 added. 

You can watch the nerve-wracking round here

More on Market Realist 

'Wheel of Fortune' fans have a major complaint about Ryan Seacrest and we totally get why

Ryan Seacrest mocks 'Wheel of Fortune' player over a gesture — then she walked away with $63,000

'Wheel of Fortune' fans unhappy with contestant who failed to solve easy puzzle worth $40,000

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' fans disappointed as contestant walks away with the lowest prize
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans disappointed as contestant walks away with the lowest prize
"She was the worst player/lowest scoring this evening otherwise," a fan reacted.
6 hours ago
The unexpected place Ken Jennings stayed during his historic 74-game streak on 'Jeopardy'
JEOPARDY
The unexpected place Ken Jennings stayed during his historic 74-game streak on 'Jeopardy'
Jennings went on the greatest "Jeopardy!" run of all time, winning a whopping 74 games.
18 hours ago
Americans are now relying on GoFundMe to cover basic necessities — yes, the economy is that bad
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans are now relying on GoFundMe to cover basic necessities — yes, the economy is that bad
Clearly, the economy is not in the best shape thanks to inflation and unemployment.
18 hours ago
Retirees in America are struggling now — and twist from Social Security in 2026 may make it worse
ECONOMY & WORK
Retirees in America are struggling now — and twist from Social Security in 2026 may make it worse
With the cost of Medicare premiums going up next year, things are not looking good for them.
19 hours ago
Finance expert Robert Kiyosaki reveals the secret ways rich people manage their money
ECONOMY & WORK
Finance expert Robert Kiyosaki reveals the secret ways rich people manage their money
In these uncertain times, people are always looking for options to grow their wealth.
19 hours ago
Top investor has a major warning about AI that could have a 'terrifying' impact on job market
ECONOMY & WORK
Top investor has a major warning about AI that could have a 'terrifying' impact on job market
Co-chairman of Oaktree Capital raised serious questions on the impact of AI on jobs.
23 hours ago
McDonald's removes its AI-generated Christmas ad after unexpected backlash from viewers
MCDONALD'S
McDonald's removes its AI-generated Christmas ad after unexpected backlash from viewers
The fast food chain might have wanted to cut costs but they ended up angering several customers.
23 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant tricked into coming on the show by her daughter loses out on new car
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant tricked into coming on the show by her daughter loses out on new car
The mother of two said that one of her daughters had tricked her by recording an audition tape under the guise of a school assignment.
1 day ago
The AI bubble burst will be different compared to the dot-com crash — should you be worried?
ECONOMY & WORK
The AI bubble burst will be different compared to the dot-com crash — should you be worried?
While skeptics often draw comparisons, the outcome of the AI boom may be different.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest accidentally found a century-old sign — then she found its real value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest accidentally found a century-old sign — then she found its real value
The guest said that she did not really care about the item for about 20 years after finding it.
1 day ago
Top economist warns US could be entering a 'jobs recession' — thanks to Trump's tariffs
ECONOMY & WORK
Top economist warns US could be entering a 'jobs recession' — thanks to Trump's tariffs
The economist noted that smaller businesses had no choice but to lay people off as costs increased.
1 day ago
Americans are turning leftovers into meals to tackle the impact of rising grocery prices
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans are turning leftovers into meals to tackle the impact of rising grocery prices
Thousands cannot afford to pay so much for groceries and are being creative with what they have.
1 day ago
FDA recalls popular food item after classifying it as highest risk level — check your pantry ASAP
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA recalls popular food item after classifying it as highest risk level — check your pantry ASAP
Customers who might have purchased the product would do well to throw it away or get a refund.
1 day ago
US job openings picked up to the highest level in 5 months — but there's still one major concern
ECONOMY & WORK
US job openings picked up to the highest level in 5 months — but there's still one major concern
This is an alarming revelation as the American people are not getting jobs despite the vacancies.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant shows off her dance moves after winning $40,000 in bonus round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant shows off her dance moves after winning $40,000 in bonus round
"It's about time we finally got a win tonight. Way to go Keisha!!!" a fan reacted.
2 days ago
Walmart is shutting down over 4,600 stores nationwide for 24 hours soon — here are the key details
WALMART
Walmart is shutting down over 4,600 stores nationwide for 24 hours soon — here are the key details
The store will also close its doors earlier than usual the day before the holiday.
2 days ago
Costco shoppers just found out about a little-known policy that saves them a lot of money
COSTCO
Costco shoppers just found out about a little-known policy that saves them a lot of money
The retailer is known to go to great lengths to keep its loyal customers happy.
2 days ago
Millions of Americans are worried over surge in healthcare costs — and it depends on one key decision
ECONOMY & WORK
Millions of Americans are worried over surge in healthcare costs — and it depends on one key decision
Congress is yet to make a decision about the matter and time is running out.
2 days ago
Trump's rollback of Biden-era policies can make cars cheaper — but there's still one major issue
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's rollback of Biden-era policies can make cars cheaper — but there's still one major issue
Experts aren't sure if the plan will reduce car prices as the administration has envisioned.
2 days ago
FDA issues urgent recall of 11,000 bottles of medication over serious contamination risk
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA issues urgent recall of 11,000 bottles of medication over serious contamination risk
This is not the first time in the recent past that blood pressure medication has been recalled.
2 days ago