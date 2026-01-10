'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $75,000 — Ryan Seacrest says 'you needed more letters'

Seacrest expressed that the player had no way of solving the puzzle with the clues on the board.

A lot of the time, "Wheel of Fortune" contestants make blunders that cost them big wins, but on some occasions, the puzzles are almost impossible to solve. One such contestant got a raw deal with his letter picks in the Bonus Round, which cost him $75,000. Danny Roman, who won nearly $20,000 in the initial rounds, managed to get only a handful of clues for his final puzzle. After he failed to crack it, even the show's host, Ryan Seacrest, admitted that the player couldn't have solved the puzzle as he didn't have enough letters on the board, saying, "Don't know how you were going to get there."

Screenshot showing the player's reaction to the loss (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Roman was off to a flying start as he cracked the very first Toss Up puzzle to take the early lead. From the start, he looked like he was poised to win, as he kept his streak going. He solved puzzles worth thousands, and by the time the Mystery Round approached, he had amassed $3,900.

In the Express Round, he further stretched his lead and cracked the prize puzzle, "Majestic Polar Bears," to win an Alaskan Cruise trip worth $7,668, as per Andy Nguyen's blog. In the following Triple Toss Up round, Roman got two out of the three puzzles to steer clear of his competition. While McCleary won her first dollar in the final Speed Up round, Roman emerged as the big winner of the night with a total of $17,068 in cash and a trip to Alaska. Advancing to the Bonus Round, he picked the category "Phrase" for his final puzzle and joined Seacrest at the wheel.

Screenshot showing the contestant alongside Seacrest at the wheel (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Roman gave the wheel a good spin and picked out his Golden Envelope. He was then faced with a three-word puzzle on the board, which read, "_ _ / T _ E _ _ _ N _" after the show gave him the standard letters, "R, S, T, L, N, E." To get more clues, he picked the letters, "P, C, C, G, and I," as his additional letters, but they weren't much good, as only the letter 'P' showed up at one place, with the puzzle reading, "_ _ T _ E P _ _ N _."

Screenshot showing Roman and Seacrest facing the puzzle board (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

After Seacrest started the timer, Roman tried hard to solve the puzzle, yelling out guesses like "On The Point", "Up The Point", "Of The Point", and more, but none of them were correct. Seacrest then revealed that the answer was "By The Pound, and the player had lost out on the $75,000 prize. "Yeah, you needed more letters to get that," Seacrest admitted.

Screenshot showing Seacrest shaking hands with the player (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Even the viewers were disappointed by the tough loss. "Definitely a tricky one because of the multiple combos," wrote one fan, @lunamelody2025, in the comments of the show's YouTube clip. Nevertheless, Roman still walked away with a decent amount of cash and an exciting trip.

You can watch the disappointing turn of events in the video here.

