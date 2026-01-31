'Wheel of Fortune' player wins $75,000 in a split second, fans call it 'dopamine boost'

"Congratulations to Vonda winning close to 100k tonight," a fan reacted.

"Wheel of Fortune" finally witnessed a drumroll-winning moment tonight. Contestant Vonda walked away with a grand total of $$99,740 after solving the Bonus Round puzzle within a split second. She earned the cash prize of $75,000 and came close to collecting $100k. "No hesitation there. That is correct. I think you knew it before we started

counting down," host Ryan Seacrest reacted while congratulating.

Ryan Seacrest, contestant Vonda and her family on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Vonda, a survivor of a rare genetic blood disease, made a good start during the previous rounds of the game. She won the "Before and After" Mystery Round, earning $11,600 and taking the lead. She then collected a "Fun Wedge" bonus. Vonda continued by solving the Prize Puzzle "What Are You Doing?" and won a luxury cruise on the Danube River worth $8,190. During the final "Pet Peeve" round, Vonda ultimately solved "Texting in all caps" and earned her spot in the Bonus Round.

Contestant Vonda's family on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

She then introduced her husband Mark, son Urijah, and daughter Anyaliese. Vonda then chose the "Food and Drink" category and was given the standard letters R, S, T, L, N, and E. Vonda chose H, C, M, and O. With that, the puzzle board looked like an easy solve: S, _, _, N, _, C, H, _, _, _, C, H, E.

Vanna White and contestant Vonda on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: Wheel of Fortune)

Vonda just took a second to guess the correct answer, "Spinach Quiche," and won $75,000, bringing her total winnings to $99,740. Fans celebrated the big win, labeling it a 'dopamine boost'. "That was something, she was just $260 away from $100,000! And finally, we got a dollar amount!" @Colecooper-r5 exclaimed. "I needed a dopamine boost today, and Vonda delivered. I got that puzzle at the same time she did. Congratulations! You're $75,000 richer!" @Garrison_the_Barbarian expressed. "Congratulations to Vonda winning close to 100k tonight. Two winners to close out this week which was good," @Animegamespublishing lauded.

Vanna White and contestant Vonda on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: Wheel of Fortune)

"I thought it was gonna be the FORD, but $75,000 is a nice big win too!" @anthonyguarino4242 praised. "Vonda is the female Popeye who dodged the QU trap and cheered up our weekend," @sy-kd6km chimed in. "Vonda picked good 2 consonants of "C's" & "H's" because of the bottom key spots, and both were the right letters to pick & won 75k, amazing," @jacobwilson6192 added.

Ryan Seacrest, contestant Vonda and her family on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

You can watch the incredible moment here.

More on Market Realist

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins bonus round after 'insane' string of bad luck had fans on edge

Bartender on 'Wheel of Fortune' wins $72,000 and reveals the wholesome way he's gonna spend it

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest by instantly solving puzzle to win a Toyota