Pope Francis Orders All Assets Be Deposited in Vatican Bank by Sept. 30.

The Vatican has had its share of financial scandals over the years. In 2019, Vatican prosecutors investigated a 350 million euro investment in a London luxury apartment by an ex-Secretary of State that went south. The Holy See lost tens of millions in fees and commissions to brokers in the investment deal, ABC News reports. The Vatican indicted 10 people, including a cardinal and former Vatican officials, on charges of embezzlement, abuse of office, extortion, and fraud in the deal.