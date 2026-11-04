Siebert Financial Names Gebbia Brothers Co-CEOs As Father Becomes Chairman Siebert Financial Corp. is turning over its top management to the next generation of the Gebbia family. By Reese Watson Nov. 4 2026, Updated 12:55 p.m. ET Source: Siebert

Siebert Financial Corp. is turning over its top management to the next generation of the Gebbia family. Brothers David and Richard Gebbia will serve as co-chief executive officers, while their father, John J. Gebbia, moves into the role of board chairman. The company, listed on Nasdaq as SIEB, also named John M. Gebbia chief executive of Muriel Siebert & Co., its main broker-dealer subsidiary. He will join the parent company’s board of directors as well.

Article continues below advertisement

Under the new arrangement, the co-CEOs will be responsible for Siebert’s overall strategy, business development and expansion. They plan to concentrate on widening the firm’s range of financial services, forming strategic partnerships, creating new products and spending on technology. John J. Gebbia will stay involved as chairman, offering strategic direction and oversight.

“This company has always been built for the long term from its start almost 60 years ago,” said John J. Gebbia, chairman of Siebert Financial. “Our family is committed to Siebert and the next 60 years, and I’m proud to continue working alongside my sons as we build the next chapter together.” John M. Gebbia will run the brokerage operations at Muriel Siebert & Co. and take part in governance at the parent-company level. Richard Gebbia said the brothers are ready for the job.

Article continues below advertisement

“We know this business, we know where the opportunities are, and we have a clear plan to keep growing,” Richard Gebbia said. “We have been preparing for this task for decades now, and have the right experience and ambition to achieve it.” David Gebbia described the family’s philosophy on running the firm. “Our belief is that every generation has a responsibility to leave the business stronger than they found it, taking key decisions together as a family to shape its future,” he said.

The leadership change comes as Siebert has grown well beyond its roots in brokerage. The company now offers wealth management, investment banking, securities lending and financial technology, among other services. It reported $31.2 million in revenue for the second quarter of 2026, driven by its stock borrow and stock loan, investment banking, wealth management, and advisory units. Siebert has also been building tools for tokenized securities, cross-border market access and new investment products.