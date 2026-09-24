Niklas Freihofer: Here's What It Takes to Become One of the Most Trusted Names in Forex In forex, reputation is often built in public but tested in private. By Reese Watson Sept. 24 2026, Published 3:22 p.m. ET Source: Niklas Freihofer

In forex, reputation is often built in public but tested in private. Marketing may introduce a name to the market, but trust is usually formed through the experiences clients, partners, and industry professionals have when money, responsibility, and expectations are involved. has spent more than a decade learning that distinction from inside the financial industry. Still in his twenties, he has moved from the introducing broker side of forex into entrepreneurship, company ownership and large-scale financial operations, building multiple successful businesses along the way.

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His experience has also placed him at the centre of one of the most important commercial networks in the brokerage industry. Freihofer has mentored and worked with thousands of introducing brokers, including individuals who have gone on to build six, seven and even eight-figure incomes, giving him a close understanding of how reputation influences performance across different markets and business models.

He has also helped build a forex and CFD brokerage that has developed into one of the ten fastest-growing brokerages in the world. That progression has given Freihofer exposure not only to the commercial side of forex, but also to the responsibility that follows when a financial company begins operating at significant scale.

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For Freihofer, becoming trusted in forex begins with accepting that credibility cannot be separated from conduct. A trader, IB or financial company can create an impressive public image, but that image eventually has to survive contact with clients, partners, and the realities of the market. That is why he places such importance on consistency. People rarely decide whether they trust someone because of one strong conversation, one successful transaction, or one period of rapid growth, because confidence becomes more meaningful when the same standards are visible repeatedly over time.

The same principle applies to financial companies. A brokerage may attract clients through technology, pricing, distribution or strong relationships, but its reputation is ultimately influenced by what happens after the account is opened and whether the quality of the experience remains consistent as the business grows. Freihofer’s own journey has allowed him to observe both sides of that relationship. As an IB, the reputation of the brokerage mattered because every introduction reflected back on the person making it, while as an owner, the responsibility became ensuring that the company behind the introduction could justify the confidence being placed in it.

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That shift gave him a different appreciation for what trust requires. It is easier to recommend a financial business than it is to build one capable of supporting thousands of individual relationships, because the latter requires systems, leadership, product quality, and operational discipline to work together. Freihofer believes transparency plays a major role in that process. Clients should understand the products they are using, the risks involved, and the nature of the relationship they are entering, while IBs should understand the businesses they are representing well enough to communicate responsibly with their audiences.

Trust also depends on resisting the temptation to make short-term promises that can create long-term reputational damage. Forex has always attracted strong personalities and aggressive marketing, but Freihofer believes operators who intend to remain relevant for years have to think differently about the value of their name.

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A strong reputation can create access that extends well beyond the next client or commercial agreement. It can lead to better partnerships, stronger relationships, new businesses and greater confidence from the people considering whether to work with, invest alongside or be represented by an individual. That broader view of reputation is particularly important to Freihofer because his own career has expanded beyond the role through which he originally entered the industry. His experience now spans company building, financial products, leadership and investing, while forex remains an important foundation beneath the commercial judgment he has developed.

The thousands of IBs he has mentored have reinforced that lesson from another angle. Freihofer has seen individuals create extraordinary results, but he has also observed that the strongest long-term performers tend to build something beyond income alone, developing reputations that make people willing to continue doing business with them. For emerging IBs and traders, that is an important distinction. Earning well during a strong period can be valuable, but building a name that remains respected after market conditions, partnerships or products change creates a different level of career durability.

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Freihofer believes the same applies to founders of financial companies. Revenue and customer growth can make a business successful, but reputation determines how that success is interpreted by clients, partners, employees and potential investors once the company becomes more visible. That is why trust, in his view, should never be treated as a marketing campaign. It is the accumulated result of decisions made when people are watching and when they are not, particularly during moments when protecting a relationship may require more discipline than chasing the immediate commercial result.