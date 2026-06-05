EDENA and Cantor8 Launch Concordia to Connect Africa's Trillion Dollar Mobile Money Market EDENA Capital Partnersand Cantor8 introduced Concordia, a sovereign-grade digital infrastructure platform designed to connect fragmented financial systems across Africaf. By Market Realist Team June 5 2026, Published 3:39 p.m. ET Source: Cantor8

A major step toward Africa’s digital financial transformation was unveiled on Africa Day 2026 as EDENA Capital Partners and Cantor8 introduced Concordia, a sovereign-grade digital infrastructure platform designed to connect fragmented financial systems across the continent while preserving national control over financial assets.

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The announcement was made before a distinguished gathering of government leaders, diplomats, regulators and financial stakeholders at the Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta.

Hosted jointly by EDENA Capital Partners and the Seychelles Mission in Indonesia, Africa Day 2026 served as a platform not only for diplomatic engagement but also for the unveiling of technology that could fundamentally reshape how value moves across African economies.

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Speaking at the event, Wook Lee, EDENA Capital Partners founder and chief executive officer, described Africa as one of the most important frontiers of global economic growth and said the company’s partnership with Cantor8 was designed to provide the digital foundations required for the continent’s next phase of development.

“Africa is the cornerstone of the next global growth era. By deploying our integrated rail with Cantor8, we are providing a Digital Constitution for Sovereign Finance. Using the Canton Network ensures that sovereign assets remain under the full control of the nation while accessing global liquidity,” Lee said.

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The launch attracted a high-profile audience that underscored the significance of the initiative. Among those present were Rachmat Pambudy, Indonesia’s minister for national development planning; Bachtiar Najamudin, speaker of the regional representative council; Kao Kim Hourn, ASEAN secretary-general; Nico Barito, special envoy of the president of Seychelles for ASEAN; and Puan Maharani, speaker of the Indonesian house of representatives. The event also drew ambassadors from all 18 African diplomatic missions accredited to Indonesia, alongside senior Indonesian cabinet ministers and government officials.

Barito described the partnership between Seychelles and EDENA as a strategic effort to deepen economic integration and strengthen ties between the two regions.

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“The collaboration between Seychelles and EDENA reflects a shared vision for a digitally integrated future. This initiative does not just bridge financial gaps; it strengthens the diplomatic and economic ties that unite the African and Asian continents,” he said.

Industry analysts say the significance of Concordia lies in its ambition to solve one of the most persistent challenges in modern finance: interoperability.

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Despite the rapid growth of digital payments and blockchain-based financial services, many financial systems continue to operate in isolation, creating inefficiencies that increase costs, slow settlement times and expose users to unnecessary risks. Concordia seeks to provide a connective layer that allows different regulated digital money systems to communicate seamlessly while maintaining compliance with national regulations.

According to the companies, the platform is intended to function as a foundational infrastructure layer for digital finance, enabling regulated financial institutions, sovereign issuers and payment networks to interact through a common framework without sacrificing security, privacy or autonomy.

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Its first implementation will focus on East Africa, where multiple dominant mobile money ecosystems are expected to be tokenised through the platform. Collectively, these systems facilitate approximately $1 trillion in annual transaction volume, making the region one of the world’s most dynamic digital payments markets.

EDENA and Cantor8 estimate that more than $6 billion in stablecoin-related transaction volume currently flows to offshore issuers in Kenya alone. By providing a locally regulated and accountable digital money framework, Concordia is expected to help African economies retain a larger share of value generated within their borders.

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The platform is also designed to reduce foreign exchange costs across trade corridors linked to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), one of the world’s largest free trade zones by participating countries.

Over time, the companies envision Concordia becoming operational across much of Africa, offering what they describe as a sovereign alternative to dominant global stablecoins such as USDT, USDC and RLUSD.

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Philip Kaddaj, Cantor8 chief executive officer and co-founder said the project was built around a principle of mutual benefit for issuers, consumers and governments.

“Our alliance with EDENA is built on a shared conviction: sovereign technology must keep every party whole. Concordia, named for the Roman goddess of harmony and agreement, does exactly that. One coin, accepted across East Africa, where every issuer retains its customers, and every consumer carries a single balance recognised at every till and every border,” Kaddaj said.

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The Concordia launch builds upon a partnership between EDENA Capital Partners and Cantor8 that has rapidly gained international attention.

Earlier in February 2026, the two organisations announced plans to tokenise between $20 billion and $100 billion worth of sovereign assets using Canton Network infrastructure. The initiative aims to unlock liquidity from traditionally illiquid government-owned assets while leveraging blockchain technology to deliver round-the-clock settlement, enhanced transparency and improved operational efficiency.