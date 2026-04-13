That $50K ICE Sign-On Bonus Sounded Nice, Until This “Loophole” Came Up Claims suggest the government has put certain loopholes in place that are preventing new ICE agents from receiving the full $50,000 sign-on bonus. By Jennifer Farrington April 13 2026, Published 2:42 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When Kristi Noem signed on as Secretary of Homeland Security, a role she was later removed from in March 2026, she made an offer that many found too good to pass up — join ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and potentially receive a $50,000 sign-on bonus, along with student loan repayment and forgiveness options, among other incentives.

Article continues below advertisement

But it was the sign-on bonus that really got people drooling, with some even swapping out their current career for a new one (ex-Superman actor Dean Cain is only one example). But recent reports are suggesting that some of those who joined ICE are not receiving the $50,000 bonus they were promised, and others may never see it at all. And it’s all due to supposed loopholes set by the government.

ICE $50,000 sign-on bonus loopholes explained.

Source: Mega

A TikTok shared in early April 2026 by @czzah9z claims the government has put certain loopholes in place that are preventing new ICE agents from receiving the full $50,000 bonus they were promised, at least not all upfront, as the incentive has been advertised.

Article continues below advertisement

The poster of the video claims that those who sign up to work for ICE and qualify for the $50,000 bonus are required to work for five years, with the bonus distributed in increments of $10,000 per year. Under this payout model, the initial payment is believed to be $10,000, followed by $10,000 each year thereafter.

Article continues below advertisement

However, the TikToker also claims there is a loophole within that loophole. If a person does not complete the full five-year term, they are required to pay the money back. So, if someone only works two years and receives $20,000 but leaves after the second year, they would supposedly have to repay the full amount. That said, those who do complete the full five years would then receive the full $50,000.

Now, ICE has remained very quiet about the specifics of how the $50,000 signing bonus is structured and who qualifies, so it’s not entirely clear if these loopholes actually exist. However, according to the Department of Homeland Security website, the agency notes that they are offering “a maximum $50,000 signing bonus” thanks to Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill, which provided “significant new funding.”

Article continues below advertisement

This suggests $50,000 is the highest possible payout, not necessarily the full amount a person is going to receive. What has led many to believe the bonus may be paid in $10,000 installments on a yearly basis is reporting from The Marshall Project.

Article continues below advertisement

According to that source, ICE employees are receiving $10,000 annually and are required to fulfill a “five-year work commitment.” Snopes also relied on this reporting when addressing claims about whether ICE agents were receiving the $50,000 bonuses advertised to them. What’s also raising concerns is the alleged salary ICE officers are being offered. More on that below.

Article continues below advertisement

What is the salary for an ICE officer?

The salary for an ICE officer varies, ranging from about $51,632 to $84,277 per year, according to the DHS website, and depends on the officer’s grade level. But The Marshall Project reports that ICE deportation officers in California may earn between $49,000 and $89,000, and notes that folks could earn more working for select police departments, allowing them to serve their local communities.