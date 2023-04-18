Home > Personal Finance > Deals Source: Getty Images These Tax Day Freebies and "1040" Deals Are a Sweet Treat Check out the tax day freebies available near you. From BOGO deals to other discounts, these tax day specials take the sting out of filing taxes. By Kathryn Underwood Apr. 18 2023, Updated 2:30 p.m. ET

The deadline to file your taxes has finally arrived. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, is Tax Day. Although the default deadline is April 15, since that was on a weekend and April 17 was Emancipation Day, Americans had a few extra days to get their 2022 taxes submitted. If you're looking for a way to celebrate or ease the pain, try these Tax Day freebies and deals near you.

A number of food retailers have announced appealing discounts and freebies in honor of tax day. Several use a play on the numbers "1040" as a nod to IRS Form 1040, which the majority of Americans use to file their taxes.

1. BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse has a Tax Day discount code.

Source: BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse Facebook

For any purchase of at least $40 on tax day, customers at BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse can get $10 off their order. This deal applies to both take-out and delivery orders, but be sure to include the code 10OFF40. This doesn't apply to dining in the restaurant.

2. Boston Market has a $10.40 Tax Day deal.

Boston Market customers can get a great deal on a family meal for April 18 only. Order a half-chicken individual meal with two sides and cornbread, plus a regular fountain drink and a cookie, all for $10.40. (Again, the restaurant is using tax form 1040 for inspiration!)

3. Cheesecake Factory has a 1040-related Tax Day deal.

Source: Cheesecake Factory Facebook

For a sweet deal from Cheesecake Factory, customers can order takeout any day through Friday and get $10.40 off your order of at least $50. You'll need to use the promotional code TAXDAY1040 when checking out.

4. Fazoli's is giving out free breadsticks for its Tax Day freebies.

Source: Fazoli's Facebook

At a Fazoli's near you, get six free breadsticks. This deal will last through Thursday, April 20. You must make a purchase to receive the free breadsticks.

5. Grimaldi's Pizzeria has a Tax Day deal as well.

Source: Grimaldi's Facebook

With any purchase of $30 or more, Grimaldi's Pizzeria will give customers $10.40 off in honor of Tax Day 2023. This offer applies to all online, to-go, and dine-in orders. If you're ordering online, be sure to enter the promo code TAXDAY23 to get the discount or mention the offer to your server if you're in the restaurant.

6. Copper Cow Coffee is running an online discount for Tax Day.

Get 14 percent off all online orders at Copper Cow Coffee. This is only good for Tuesday, April 18.

7. Try a coffee subscription with Bean Box and get a Tax Day deal.

Source: Bean Box Facebook

Bean Box, a specialty coffee marketplace, is giving new customers their first shipment at a special price of $4.18 (like the date of Tax Day). Sign up for a Coffee Bag Subscription and set up frequency and types of coffees you want to try. Shipping is also free.

8. Krispy Kreme is giving a deal for those buying two dozen doughnuts.

Source: Krispy Kreme Facebook

At participating Krispy Kreme locations on April 18, customers can buy either an Assorted or Original glazed dozen doughnuts at regular price, and get a second dozen of Original Glazed for only the price of sales tax. In shops, customers are limited to two dozen total. Krispy Kreme Global Chief Brand Officer Dave Skena said, "We think you deserve a sweet tax break.”

9. Round Table Pizza has a Tax Day special.

At any participating Round Table Pizza location, Royal Rewards members save $10 on two large or XL pizzas at regular price. This deal goes through April 18.

10. White Castle is giving an 18 percent discount for Tax Day.

Fans of White Castle sliders can get 18 percent off their order on April 18, 2023. Look online for the coupon or enter the promo code SAVE at checkout. (If you miss the deal on April 18, they're also giving 20 percent off on April 20 with the code CRAVINGS.)

11. Marble Slab Creamery will send special surprises to rewards members.

Source: Marble Slab Creamery Facebook

You need to be a "Slab Happy Rewards" member to take advantage of this: make a purchase at Marble Slab Creamer on April 18, and get a surprise reward within 14 days to use on your next visit. Food Network suggests the rewards may be a free kids' cup of ice cream or a BOGO deal on small ice cream.

12. Great American Cookies has a sweet Tax Day deal.

At Great American Cookies, customers can buy one Cookie Cake Slice and get the second one free. This is an offer only for in-store customers.

13. Hooters has a 1040EZ tax day deal.

At your local Hooters restaurant, get the "1040EZ" meal. For $10.40, get 4 tenders and fries, 8 pieces boneless and fries, or 6 bone-in wings and fries. As another tax day pun, you can order the W-$2 Blue Moon or W-$4 off Long Island Iced Tea.

14. Kona Ice has a true Tax Day freebie.

Source: Kona Ice facebook