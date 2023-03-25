Home > Personal Finance > Deals Source: Pexels Celebrate International Waffle Day on March 25 With These Freebies By Danielle Letenyei Mar. 25 2023, Published 12:00 a.m. ET

On March 25, you may want to skip the eggs for breakfast and treat yourself to something sweeter. Why? Because it’s International Waffle Day.

The waffle was first created in Sweden in the 1600s, and the Belgians believe they improved it with their thicker, fluffier version that came along in 1839. Whether you’re a fan of the traditional waffle or the larger Belgian waffle, you may want to check out the International Waffle Day freebies offered around the country to celebrate the day.

Here are 10 deals and freebies being offered that you can use to celebrate International Waffle Day. Some of these offers aren't exclusive to International Waffle Day and you can take advantage of them year-round.

1. Huddle House

Participating Huddle House restaurants are giving a free Golden Waffle to customers who spend at least $6 when they dine in the family restaurant on March 25. You’ll need to make sure to mention the deal to your server to get your free waffle.

2. Queen City Cafe

If you live or visit the Mercedes, Texas area, you can get 25 percent off your waffle order today (March 24) at the Queen City Cafe.

3. IHOP

Although IHOP started as the International House of Pancakes, the popular breakfast restaurant is known for its waffles. You can score free waffles by signing up for the MyHOP rewards program. Once you sign up, you’ll receive a coupon for a free full stack of pancakes. Just tell your server you’d like waffles instead. The coupon is good for $4.99 off your bill.

4. Waffle House

What better way to celebrate International Waffle Day than at the restaurant named specifically for the breakfast treat? At the Waffle House, you can get your waffle plain or with pecans, chocolate chips, or peanut butter chips.

5. Adirondacks Welcome Center (New York)

Travelers on the Adirondack Northway in Queensbury, N.Y., can stop off at Exit 18 to enjoy waffles provided by Send Me Waffles, a mail-order waffle company, at the welcome center. The waffles will be served between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. EST.

6. Send Me Waffles

The mail-order waffle company, Send Me Waffles is offering free shipping on March 25 in honor of International Waffle Day. Just use the promo code ‘ilovewaffles’.

7. Chick-fil-A

Those who prefer a salty waffle over the sweet ones can get a deal on waffle fries at Chick-fil-A if you are a member of the fast food chain’s rewards program. Rewards members can earn free waffle fries with 300 points.

8. Denny’s

Sign up for Denny’s Rewards Perks club and receive 20 percent off your next visit. If you sign up today, you can use that discount for waffles on March 25.

9. Amazon, Walmart, and other retailers

If you love waffles so much that you could eat them daily, you may consider investing in a waffle maker to make your own at home. You can buy a waffle maker on Amazon or Walmart for as little as $12.99.

10. University of South Dakota