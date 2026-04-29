Crypto Vaults Gain Ground as DeFi Yield Strategies Evolve How vault-based models are reshaping onchain returns. By Market Realist Team April 29 2026, Published 3:37 p.m. ET Source: Freepik

For most of crypto's history, earning yields on digital assets has either meant trusting a centralized entity or navigating through endless DeFi protocols requiring a level of technical fluency most users never develop. And while neither option has scaled particularly well, the introduction of vaults seems to have changed that calculus completely. At their most basic, crypto vaults are smart contracts that accept deposits, put them to work (through a defined yield strategy), and return earnings to the depositor entirely automatically and without any intermediaries. The appeal is not complicated since the yield is generated on-chain, with the rules being public and users retaining custody throughout.

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That said, what has changed over the past year is the scale, with the TVL locked globally in vaults set to exceed $15 billion by the end of the year. Morpho's curated vault system alone currently holds roughly $5.8 billion, while Pendle, which tokenizes yield itself, sits at $3.5 billion across eleven chains.

The broader DeFi market has showcased a similar momentum, with the market's total cap hitting a sizable $237 billion in Q3 2025, a record, with savings and yield farming accounting for over a third of all application activity. Vaults seem to sit squarely within that category, and their growth has been more durable than other crypto instruments because they address a problem that has not gone away in the last 3-4 years, i.e., how does a token holder generate returns without relinquishing control or accepting opaque risk?

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Source: Unsplash+

Applying the Vault Model to Staking Liquidity

Valdora Finance is a liquid everything protocol built on ZIGChain, and it applies the vault model to the staking layer in a way that addresses the oldest trade-off in proof-of-stake (PoS) networks, namely the choice between locking assets to earn rewards or keeping them liquid enough to use elsewhere.

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On Valdora, $ZIG is deposited and stZIG is issued in return, with the latter being fully liquid and deployable across other decentralized applications while the underlying position continues to accrue staking rewards. The yields are tied directly to what ZIGChain validators earn, which means returns grow alongside the network itself rather than being fixed at an arbitrary rate.

The vault layer thesis: every yield source that works off-chain can work on-chain with the right infrastructure.



We're proving it. — Valdora (@Valdora_finance) April 29, 2026

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Valdora takes a 10% fee on the accrued rewards and never on the principal amount. Such a structure has kept the platform's incentives aligned with those of the users, as evidenced by the fact that by the end of 2025, Valdora had crossed $10 million in TVL while also having gained a listing on DefiLlama, an informal quality signal within the DeFi sector.