5 Best Crypto IRAs for 2026: Features, Fees, & Security For most investors looking for a balanced and easy-to-use crypto IRA, iTrustCapital stands out as the best overall choice for 2026. By Market Realist Team March 25 2026, Published 4:43 p.m. ET Source: iTrustCapital

Crypto IRAs are gaining attention in 2026 as more investors seek exposure to an emerging asset class while benefiting from the tax advantages of a retirement account, helping diversify long-term portfolios. A crypto IRA is a self‑directed retirement account that allows people to buy, sell, and hold cryptocurrencies in a tax‑advantaged account, often with institutional‑grade custody.

Article continues below advertisement

Crypto retirement accounts are maturing fast, and the best crypto IRA combines low fees, secure custody, broad asset access, and a strong platform experience. In this crypto IRA comparison, we weigh four core factors: fees, custody/security, asset selection, and rollover simplicity so you can pick the right fit for you, quickly and confidently. We ranked the best crypto IRA 2026 and if you want the short answer: iTrustCapital is the best overall balance of low fees, the available cryptocurrencies, secure custody, platform experience, and more.

1. iTrustCapital

iTrustCapital is named the overall Best Crypto IRA for 2026 for its simplicity, institutional-grade custody, and access to dozens of cryptocurrencies. It offers a 1% transaction fee (on buys and sells), no monthly or annual fees, more than 90 supported cryptocurrencies (i.e; BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, and more), a $1,000 account minimum, and access to both cryptocurrencies and physical precious metals. Plus, users get 24/7 platform access, allowing them to buy and sell anytime, anywhere.

Article continues below advertisement

Another feature we liked, and didn’t see on many other platforms, is staking availability. iTrustCapital customers can stake crypto (ETH and SOL) within an IRA and earn rewards on a tax-advantaged basis. What’s also truly unique about iTrustCapital is its client-first approach. The company offers an award-winning, U.S.-based customer support team available Monday through Friday, similar to what you’d expect from a traditional online financial service. This is rare in the crypto industry, where reaching a live support representative often means dealing with AI systems or chatbots instead. This is evident with their online reviews from real customers, boasting over 12,000 excellent reviews.

Article continues below advertisement

Why iTrustCapital Stands Out: 24/7 access to 90+ cryptocurrencies and physical precious metals

Low fees (1% transaction fee)

No monthly, annual, storage, commission, or exit fees

Secure crypto custody with Coinbase Custody and Fireblocks

U.S.-based customer service team Key Takeaway: iTrustCapital delivers the best overall crypto IRA for its low fees, strong institutional custody, and asset amount, making it our top pick for the year.

2. Unchained

If your top priority is controlling your private keys, Unchained is a company we included on our list. While it offers a unique approach, there’s a reason it isn’t our pick for best overall. Unchained is another crypto IRA platform that has been around for quite some time, but it differs significantly in how accounts are set up. Instead of operating through a platform that works directly with institutional storage providers, Unchained allows customers to control their own private keys, essentially the passcodes to their accounts. While this may sound appealing on paper, in practice it can be risky. If those keys are lost, access to the Unchained IRA could be lost permanently. That said, some investors strongly prefer this model.

Article continues below advertisement

Unchained charges a $250 annual fee per vault and a 1.50% transaction fee on buys and sells. From what we can see, the platform only supports Bitcoin (BTC), rather than offering access to dozens of cryptocurrencies. We view this as a drawback, given the broad range of digital assets available today. Still, for investors who align with the “not your keys, not your crypto” philosophy and want Bitcoin exposure within an IRA, Unchained remains an option.

Why People Choose Unchained Investor-controlled private keys

Bitcoin-only IRA focus

Multi-signature vault structure

Appeals to self-custody purists Key Takeaway: Unchained may appeal to investors who prioritize self-custody and Bitcoin-only exposure, but higher fees and limited asset selection make it less competitive for those seeking broader diversification.

Article continues below advertisement

3. Coin IRA

For investors who value guided onboarding and a more hands-on support experience, Coin IRA is another option on our list. The platform provides access to a limited selection of major cryptocurrencies and places a strong emphasis on one-on-one assistance during the account setup process instead of automated AI support. Coin IRA uses Ledger Enterprise for crypto custody. While this may sound appealing, Ledger has experienced software-related security incidents in the past, which could raise concerns for some investors when evaluating long-term asset protection. Coin IRA also has a higher barrier to entry compared to many competitors, with a $5,000 account minimum and transaction fees of approximately 1.25% on buys and 1% on sells.

Article continues below advertisement

Asset availability is another drawback. Based on information available on its website, Coin IRA supports roughly 18 cryptocurrencies, covering core assets like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL), but offering little beyond that. The limited asset selection reduces diversification potential, which is why Coin IRA is not our top overall choice. That said, for investors who prioritize personalized onboarding support and a more traditional, high-touch service model, Coin IRA may still appeal to a narrower audience.

Why People Choose Coin IRA Guided, onboarding experience

Phone-based customer support available

Designed for investors who prefer hands-on service

Lower fees than some competitors Key Takeaway: Coin IRA may suit people who want extra guided concierge-style experience, but higher costs and a narrower asset selection make it less competitive for those seeking lower fees and broader diversification.

Article continues below advertisement

4. Swan Bitcoin

Swan Bitcoin is designed specifically for Bitcoin maximalists who want a simple, long-term approach to accumulating BTC within a retirement account. The platform is Bitcoin-only and works with an IRS-approved custodian, Equity Trust, to support tax-advantaged IRAs. While this streamlined focus may appeal to some investors, we see the trade-off: Bitcoin exposure is available on several other platforms that also offer access to additional cryptocurrencies. Concentrating solely on BTC can feel like a “put all your eggs in one basket” approach, though some investors strongly prefer this philosophy.

Swan does not charge setup or Roth conversion fees and places a strong emphasis on simplicity, education, and security. The platform charges a 1% fee on Bitcoin buys and sells, and instead of traditional account fees, it also applies a monthly Assets on Platform (AOP) fee, which typically ranges from 0.02% to 0.03% per month, depending on the custody option selected. This structure is designed for long-term Bitcoin holders rather than active traders. Overall, Swan’s intentionally narrow scope can be a benefit for investors who are fully committed to Bitcoin and want to avoid managing multiple assets. However, the Bitcoin-only structure limits diversification, which is a drawback.

Article continues below advertisement

Why People Choose Swan Bitcoin Bitcoin-only IRA designed for long-term accumulation

1% fee on Bitcoin buys and sells

No setup or Roth conversion fees

Monthly assets-on-platform (AOP) fee instead of traditional account fees Key Takeaway: Swan is a strong fit for Bitcoin-only investors who want an automated, long-term dollar-cost averaging strategy within a retirement account, but its lack of asset diversity makes it less suitable for investors seeking broader crypto exposure.

5. BitIRA

BitIRA is positioned as a security-focused crypto IRA provider designed for investors who value a more hands-on onboarding experience. The platform emphasizes cold-storage security using Ledger-based custody solutions, along with multi-signature protocols and additional safeguards intended to protect long-term holdings. However, as mentioned earlier, Ledger has faced security-related concerns in the past tied to software incidents, which may give some concerns, especially when long-term retirement assets are involved. That said, some people are still comfortable with this setup and appreciate BitIRA’s security-first approach.

Article continues below advertisement

BitIRA supports a limited range of cryptocurrencies and generally requires a higher minimum investment, often around $5,000, placing it above many entry-level platforms. The platform also charges a flat 5% fee on crypto purchases, which can significantly increase overall costs compared to lower-fee competitors. A core part of BitIRA’s offering is personalized guidance, with concierge-style onboarding, educational resources, and direct assistance throughout the account setup process. While this may appeal to investors seeking added reassurance and one-on-one support, it typically comes with higher overall costs and less flexibility compared to more self-directed platforms that offer broader asset selection.

Why BitIRA Stands Out Strong emphasis on cold-storage security and asset security

Ledger-based custody with multi-signature safeguards

Educational resources for retirement-focused crypto investors

Designed for investors comfortable with higher minimums Key Takeaway: BitIRA offers premium security and concierge service for investors willing to eat the higher cost.

Article continues below advertisement

Comparing Crypto IRA Fees

Total cost can materially impact long-term returns, so it’s important to evaluate setup fees, transaction fees, ongoing custody or maintenance costs, and minimum investment requirements. Below is a snapshot of crypto IRA fees across the platforms discussed above, helping you benchmark low-cost crypto IRA options and understand each provider’s minimums before starting a rollover or making a contribution.

Crypto IRA Setup fee Transaction fees Custody/maintenance iTrustCapital $0 1% $0 monthly/annual Unchained $0 1% $250 Coin IRA $0 1-1.25% $0 Swan Bitcoin $0 Varies by order type 0.02% to 0.03% per month BitIRA Varies Varies Varies

Article continues below advertisement

Cryptocurrency and Asset Selection

Asset selection in a crypto IRA refers to the range of digital coins, tokens, and, in some cases, alternative assets such as gold or silver that you can buy within your retirement account. Some platforms emphasize maximum breadth with access to hundreds of cryptocurrencies, while others focus on a curated selection of major digital assets or take a deliberately narrow, Bitcoin-only approach for long-term savers.

Asset availability overview

Crypto IRA Asset Availability iTrustCapital 90+ Unchained BTC Coin IRA 15+ Swan Bitcoin BTC BitIRA 25+

Article continues below advertisement

The Best Crypto IRA for Your Retirement Goals.

For most investors looking for a balanced and easy-to-use crypto IRA, iTrustCapital stands out as the best overall choice for 2026. The platform combines competitive fees with a user-friendly experience, access to dozens of cryptocurrencies, staking options, and secure custody, all delivered through a well-designed, self-directed platform.