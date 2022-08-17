Tomatoes and Ketchup Could Remain in Short Supply — Here's Why

The shortage has also caused a spike in the prices of tomatoes and its products, such as spaghetti sauce and salsa. The rise in prices is outpacing the general rise in food prices in the economy. According to the research firm IRI, the price of tomato sauce in the four weeks which ended July 10 was up 17 percent compared to a year ago during the same period. Ketchup has seen a 23 percent price increase. Along with the drought, higher input prices of agricultural products are also responsible for a larger increase in the prices of tomatoes and its products.