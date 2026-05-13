Nintendo Switch 2 Price Increase Announced and People Aren't Happy Nintendo announced a price increase for Nintendo Switch 2, and folks are not happy about the news as the price reaches just under $500. By Niko Mann May 13 2026, Published 3:55 p.m. ET Source: Mega

People are upset after Nintendo announced a price increase for Nintendo Switch 2. According to CNBC, the price will increase by $50, so if you don't want to pay more for the gaming console, now is the time to buy.

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Nintendo announced the price increase was due to "changes in market conditions." "In light of changes in market conditions," read the announcement. "And after considering the global business outlook, Nintendo will revise the manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRP) of the Nintendo Switch 2 system and Nintendo Switch systems in Japan as follows." The statement went on to add the current and new prices for Nintendo Switch 2 in Japan, the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

Source: Mega

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Nintendo Switch 2 price increase announced and people aren't happy.

The Nintendo Switch 2 price increase was announced on May 8, 2026, and the price increase will take effect on Sept. 1. For those living in Japan, the price increase will happen sooner — on May 25 — from 49,980 yen to 59,980 yen. In the U.S., the price will increase from the current price, which is $449.99, to $499.99.

Five hundred bucks may seem like a bundle, but the price is even higher in Canada. The current price for the Nintendo Switch 2 is $629.99, and the new price is $679.99. In Europe, the price will go up 50 euros — €469.99 to €499.99. Nintendo Switch 2 predicts that sales will be down from 19.86 million to 16.5 million at the 2027 fiscal year's end, and the CEO of Kantan Games, Serkan Toto, says the opposite usually happens, and sales generally go up.

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Nintendo are increasing Switch 2 prices starting September 1 worldwide and May 25 in Japan



US: $449.99 → $499.99

Europe: €469.99 → €499.99

Canada: $629.99 → $679.99

Japan: ¥49,980 → ¥59,980 pic.twitter.com/CAjT6HNCg3 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) May 8, 2026

“The clock was ticking for Nintendo for months now,” he said. "The impact is quite dramatic, as console sales usually go up in the second year and not down as Nintendo predicts this time. ... It is now absolutely critical for Nintendo to release blockbuster first-party games as fast as possible in order to drive sales."

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Fans were shocked about the price increase as well, and they complained about the price hike. Many folks wait until prices go down to purchase such expensive items, and one fan wrote on X that they can no longer buy a Nintendo Switch 2 over the price increase. "Well, I’ll be damned. I waited many times for the price rollback, and I am greeted with this? No switch 2 for me I guess." Another echoed the sentiment. "Mind you, they were already too expensive to begin with."

How tf are you going to raise the price 50$ but then give a free 70$ game pic.twitter.com/0hM8MbIBK6 — GAMER🟥4️⃣🟥LIFE (@playstationyesr) May 12, 2026

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"$500 for a Nintendo console still feels weird to read lol," wrote another. "Not even saying it won’t sell, but handheld gaming definitely stopped being the cheap option anymore." Another user wondered about the company's marketing strategy in a bundle where they give away a free game download with the console amid the price increase. "How tf are you going to raise the price 50$ but then give a free 70$ game?"