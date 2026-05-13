Inside Opo’s Mission to Serve One Million Traders With AI-Powered Technology Opo’s innovative strategies stem from the belief that retail traders deserve the same access as institutional traders. By Market Realist Team May 13 2026, Published 12:01 p.m. ET Source: Opo

Most companies use artificial intelligence for automation and increased efficiency. Opo is using it to build an entirely new trading ecosystem for the modern investor.

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The company had a clear vision from the start – to build a fintech company that empowered its traders through real technology instead of simply existing as a platform. This ambition pushed Opo into an uncharted territory that had the potential to make or break its reputation in the trading market. Since technology is an ever-evolving field, staying abreast of the latest developments, along with following the current market trends, is a challenge, one that Opo managed to successfully navigate while building a strong user base of over 300,000 with more than 1,500 tradable assets, forex, crypto, CFDs, and indices.

Source: Opo

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One insight that the company had acquired early on was not to treat AI simply as a tool for automation when it had the potential to be a game-changer. Opo made its move by building proprietary platforms, developing AI-powered market tools, and also integrating TradingView for direct trade integration. It became the first broker to enter the Metaverse, an immersive 3D digital economic sector that enables the exchange of physical and virtual assets.

Opo’s innovative strategies stem from the belief that retail traders deserve the same access as institutional traders. The company strives to serve over one million clients and provide them with better access to digital tools and smarter technology, regardless of account size. To reach this target, Opo aims for full AI integration into every layer of its trading experience. The company is building a symbiotic system that goes beyond basic automation. It learns from user history by creating customized trading approaches, learning, and relearning from its performance.