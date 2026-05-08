The Price of War Is Now Showing Up Across Energy Markets Jeremy A. Paul, CEO of Eagle Natural Resources, has been tracking these developments and describes the trend as the Price of War thesis. By Market Realist Team May 8 2026, Published 1:28 p.m. ET Source: Jeremy A. Paul

Oil markets are reflecting a shift that industry operators have been warning about for years. Brent crude is trading near $100 per barrel, while U.S. gasoline prices have climbed above $3.50 per gallon. The impact is visible at the pump, across supply chains, and in broader cost pressure for businesses and consumers.

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Jeremy A. Paul , CEO of Eagle Natural Resources and a Texas-based oil and gas operator, has been tracking these developments and describes the trend as the Price of War thesis. The framework points to a buildup of supply constraints following extended periods of suppressed pricing signals across energy markets.

Market conditions indicate that this dynamic is materializing. Oil supply cannot be expanded quickly without sustained pricing support, particularly for long cycle projects that require significant upfront capital and long development timelines. When pricing signals remain constrained for extended periods, exploration slows, development is delayed, and production capacity tightens. As demand holds steady or geopolitical risk increases, those constraints show up through higher prices.

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Pricing levels remain central to market balance. Paul has pointed to a range between $90 and $150 per barrel as necessary to incentivize exploration and sustain long term output. Within that range, capital returns to projects that were previously uneconomical, including deepwater developments, frontier basins, and underutilized international reserves.

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At those levels, a broader portion of global supply becomes viable. Projects in regions such as the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and other long cycle basins begin to move forward. In the Permian Basin, deeper reserves are also being reevaluated, with estimates pointing to significant volumes of technically recoverable oil and natural gas. These resources require sustained pricing and long term capital commitments to develop at scale, which limits how quickly supply can respond to market shifts.

Recent activity across the sector reflects this change. Energy companies are revisiting assets that were written off in prior cycles, while upstream investment has increased after a prolonged period of restraint. Over the past decade, capital discipline and a focus on short cycle shale development contributed to reduced long term exploration. That approach supported near term output but limited flexibility in the broader system when conditions shifted.

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The result is a supply base that is more sensitive to disruption. With fewer large scale projects in development, the market has less capacity to respond quickly to demand changes or external shocks. This contributes to tighter supply conditions and increases the likelihood of price volatility when disruptions occur.

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Geopolitical factors continue to influence pricing. Ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the war in Ukraine, and risks tied to the Strait of Hormuz contribute to a premium in global energy markets. A significant share of global oil flows through that corridor, making it a point of exposure for supply risk. Even limited disruptions or perceived threats in these regions can impact pricing across global markets.

Energy markets are shaped not only by production levels, but also by the stability of key transit routes and geopolitical developments that influence access to supply. When multiple risk factors overlap, pricing tends to react more quickly. Industry leaders have raised similar concerns around long term supply constraints. Executives across major oil companies and financial institutions have pointed to underinvestment as a driver of ongoing volatility. Natural gas markets remain tight, reinforcing pressure across the energy sector and highlighting limited spare capacity.

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Energy security is closely tied to economic stability. Consistent production capacity can help offset global disruptions, while sustained investment reduces the likelihood of sharp price swings over time. In periods where supply is constrained, pricing tends to react more directly to external events.